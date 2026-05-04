Negeri Sembilan Political Standoff Persists Amid Conflicting Umno Signals Over MB Support

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Although the Negeri Sembilan political impasse appears dormant for now, it could still flare up at any time, as mixed signals from Umno assemblymen and party leadership continue to cast uncertainty over the state administration.

Principal adviser at the Pacific Research Centre of Malaysia Dr Oh Ei Sun described the situation as increasingly “farcical and quizzical” as state Umno leader Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias maintained that the party reps will withdraw their support from the current Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

“The key point of contention now is whether the purported withdrawal of support by Umno assemblymen should be taken at face value,” Oh told TRP via WhatsApp.

He pointed out that while certain Umno elected representatives have continued, at least rhetorically, to signal reluctance in backing Aminuddin, the party’s top leadership has largely downplayed the matter.

“On one hand, there are statements suggesting dissatisfaction or withdrawal of support. On the other hand, party leaders have effectively papered over the issue, insisting that all is well and settled in Negeri Sembilan,” he said, referring to Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement last week.

This contradiction, Oh said, has created an unusual political landscape where tensions remain unresolved beneath a surface of apparent calm.

He likened the situation to a dormant volcano, warning that the absence of open conflict should not be mistaken for lasting stability.



Meanwhile, International Islamic University Malaysia Political scientist Assoc Prof Dr Syaza Shukri said that Aminuddin’s position is only likely to come into question if the state budget is rejected by assemblymen in the Dewan Negeri, as questions over majority support would then become unavoidable.

She said that while the current situation may appear manageable, the underlying issue of legitimacy could resurface when the state government tables its budget at the end of the year.

“For now, it can still be business as usual. But as a minority government, the question of legitimacy may arise at any time,” she said.

Syaza added that stability remains fragile and could shift quickly if support among assemblymen changes.

“If it comes to a point where the budget does not receive support, it indirectly means the government has lost its majority. At that stage, something will have to be done.”

However, Syaza said the next course of action may depend on the timing of the next general election.

“If the general election is expected soon, there is a possibility that leaders may allow the situation to unfold and hold a state election concurrently. But if it is still some time away, efforts will likely be made to maintain the perception that the PH-BN cooperation remains intact.”



READ MORE: Umno Withdraws Support For Negeri Sembilan State Government, Crisis Deepens



READ MORE: 5 ADUN PN Negeri Sembilan Umum Sedia Kerjasama Dengan ADUN UMNO



On Sunday, Ahmad Zahid said in an interview held in conjunction with Umno’s 80th anniversary that all 14 Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen would remain with the Unity Government, of which BN is a component.



At the same event, however, Jalaludin said that all BN reps in the state will continue with their decision to withdraw support for Aminuddin.

He insisted that the decision is final and will not be reversed, after claiming that Aminuddin had failed to respect the state’s traditional institutions.

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