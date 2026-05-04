Man Who Left Pregnant Ex-Wife in Coma Gets 14 Years’ Jail, Appeal Dismissed

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A man who assaulted his then-pregnant wife, Jahidah Nordin, leaving her in a coma five years ago, has been sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment effective today, reported Berita Harian.

Rosmaini Abdul Raof, 43, had his appeal against both conviction and sentence dismissed unanimously by a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal Malaysia, chaired by Azman Abdullah, who sat with Noorin Badaruddin and Mohd Radzi Abdul Hamid.

The panel upheld the earlier High Court decision but enhanced the sentence from 10 years to 14 years’ jail. In addition to the custodial sentence, Rosmaini was ordered to pay RM25,000 in compensation to his now ex-wife, or serve an additional six months’ imprisonment in default.

In November 2025, Rosmaini had failed in his attempt to set aside the Sessions Court ruling dated Dec 9, 2024, which had convicted and sentenced him to 10 years in prison. The sentence was subsequently stayed by Atan Mustaffa Yussof Ahmad pending appeal.

Rosmaini had previously claimed trial to a charge of causing grievous hurt to Jahidah by repeatedly striking her head, face and hands, as well as kicking her. The incident occurred at an apartment in Kampung Aman, Larkin, Johor Bahru, on May 4, 2021.

The case recently resurfaced after Rosmaini was again accused of assaulting his wife, allegedly causing her to suffer a miscarriage.



There has been no official confirmation that Rosmaini is involved in the recent case.

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The suspect in the assault and miscarriage case, who has since been arrested, is reported to have been married nine times and has 11 children. According to Kedah police chief Adzli Abu Shah, the suspect is believed to currently have three wives, with his most recent marriage to the victim conducted in Thailand.

The suspect also has a history of criminal offences involving domestic violence against wives and girlfriends, with prior cases recorded under Sections 325, 323, 318 and 506 of the Penal Code.

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