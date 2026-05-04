Huawei Malaysia Launches First AI Lab & Innovation Centre At The Exchange 106

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Huawei officially launched its first AI Lab and Innovation Centre outside of China to serve the whole Huawei Asia Pacific region at The Exchange 106 @ TRX. This also marks Huawei’s first AI-enabled industrial incubation base in Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who inaugurated the launch, congratulated Huawei on its 25th anniversary in Malaysia and thanked the Chinese tech company for their continuous support for Malaysia.

In his speech, Anwar noted the rapid growth of AI and how it’s important that the nation keeps up, but also guides how AI is built, governed, and shared.

Malaysia does not intend to remain merely a consumer of AI. We intend to build capability and compete with confidence in the global digital economy. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

The launch of Huawei AI Lab & Innovation Centre. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The centre, spanning over 13,000 square feet, acts as a space to demonstrate Huawei’s latest solutions.

Ultimately, the Huawei AI Lab & Innovation Centre is designed to do several important things, such as:

Being a showroom

Instead of just reading about AI on paper, visitors can see it in action at the centre. Companies, government agencies, and schools can witness how the latest AI technology works in real life, from smart tools for hospitals and schools to the latest health trackers.

Being a space for collaboration

Huawei wants to bring together local businesses, universities, and researchers under one roof so they can work together on building AI solutions tailored specifically for Malaysia.

Train and support local AI talents

The centre also acts as a ‘’talent factory’’ to train the next generation of Malaysian AI experts.

Huawei has been in Malaysia since 2001, with the company registered as Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

The tech company has over 4,000 employees in Malaysia with localisation rates of over 80%. Currently, Huawei has 11 shared service centres in the country, including the Malaysia Global Service Resource Centre and Malaysia Technical Assistance Centre.

Huawei has also trained more than 72,000 ICT professionals over the past five years in Malaysia via programmes under the Huawei ASEAN Academy, Huawei ICT Academies, Huawei-MCMC Digital Leadership Excellence Programme, Huawei Global Training Centre, the TVET JTM-Huawei Learning Centre, and more.

Huawei’s Asia Pacific regional headquarters is located in Malaysia, overseeing operations in over 30 countries and regions.

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