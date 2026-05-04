Gotta Sell ’Em All: Damiral Is Back With A RM4.4M Price Tag For His Pokémon Cards

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Remember the guy who allegedly sold his Pokemon cards for RM1.87 million?

He’s back with a brand new listing.

Damiral Imran is now looking to part with the collection he amassed over the past six months.

Piece by piece, card by card, this serious Pokémon collection took shape, carefully built, thoughtfully scaled, and now sitting at an estimated market value of between RM4.68 million and RM4.75 million.

Damiral is ready to let part of it go, but only for the right deal.

The asking price is set at RM4,444,444.

For those thinking outside the box, there’s also a trade option on the table: an AMG GTS paired with RM3.8 million in cash.

And for anyone who can make the deal happen? There’s RM80,000 waiting as commission.

The transaction is grounded locally, with cash-on-delivery arrangements available in Kuala Lumpur. In his previous transaction, it marked one of Malaysia’s biggest private Pokémon card deals to date.

His collection included sealed booster boxes, graded cards, and ultra-rare holo editions that date back to the early days of the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

Some of the cards were valued individually at tens of thousands of ringgit, including pristine-condition Charizards, legendary Pokémon sets, and limited-edition promo cards from exclusive tournaments. Together, the collection was estimated by valuation experts to be worth over RM2 million.

READ MORE: Malaysian Pokémon Collector “Catches ’Em All” — And Sells Big

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