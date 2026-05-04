Couple On Motorcycle Killed In Jalan Ampang Collision, Driver Suspected DUI

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A married couple lost their lives when a Toyota Vios struck the motorcycle they were on along Jalan Ampang Saturday morning (2 May). The driver of the car was believed to have been driving under the influence of alcohol.

The incident occurred around 5:30am near Menara Great Eastern, and the victims were a 61-year-old man and his 56-year-old wife, New Straits Times reported.

According to City Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa, initial investigations found that the accident happened when a car driven by a 24-year-old man lost control before crashing into the rear of a Honda Wave Alpha motorcycle ridden by the couple.

Image: Twitter

Car driver suspected to be driving under the influence

Zamzuri said in a statement that both the motorcyclist and his wife, who was riding pillion, suffered severe head injuries, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Toyota Vios survived the crash with serious head injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Additionally, the driver is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

“Investigations found that the driver is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol, and blood and urine samples have been sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis.”

Two more passengers in the car sustained injuries

Zamzuri said the Vios had two other passengers in it — a 23-year-old front passenger who suffered head injuries and is receiving treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, and a 24-year-old rear passenger who sustained lip and tongue injuries.

“All three are friends and we have recorded a statement from one of them to assist in investigations,” Zamzuri said.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving. If found guilty, the driver faces between 5 to 10 years in prison and a fine of between ERM20,000 and RM50,000.

Family of deceased asks for privacy and space

The family of the couple has asked the public to give them some space during their time of grief.

A relative of the victims, who only wishes to be known as Shantis, said the family requires time to come to terms with the situation.

“We apologise as we need time to overcome all that’s happened. Hope you can understand. Thank you,” Shantis told Malaysia Gazette.

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