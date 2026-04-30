Military Officer Charged With Causing Death Of Bangladeshi Man On Mex Highway

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A military officer with the rank of captain, Jad Faid Arhan, 31, has been charged at the Magistrate’s Court today for murdering a popular Bangladeshi video game content creator on the Maju Expressway (MEX) last week.

He is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries a death sentence or imprisonment for 30 to 40 years, with whipping of at least 12 strokes if not sentenced to death, upon conviction.

No plea was recorded as the charge falls under the High Court’s jurisdiction. No bail was granted, and the court set 21 July for case mention.

Separately, the accused pleaded not guilty to two charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing serious injury to the driver and passenger in the same vehicle.

Both charges come under Section 44(1A)(b) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum imprisonment of 10 years and a fine of up to RM50,000, upon conviction.

On 23 April 2026, the accused drove a Ford Fiesta while intoxicated and rammed into a Perodua Alza driven by Jailani Sapih, a 41-year-old e-hailing driver.

In the incident, Muzahid and his wife Nafisa Tabassum Adiba, were in the e-hailing ride. They had just arrived in Malaysia and were travelling from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). Muzahid was pronounced dead at the scene, while the e-hailing driver and Nafisa suffered injuries. Another passenger in the Fiesta also suffered injuries.

READ MORE: Fatal Drunk-Driving Accident On MEX Highway, Army Man Arrested

READ MORE: Gamers Unite: Online Community Demands Justice For Bangladeshi YouTuber Killed By Drunk Driver In Malaysia

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