Kedah Man Who Beat His Wife Until She Miscarried Has Been Married 9 Times

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Police confirmed that a man suspected of beating his pregnant wife until she suffered a miscarriage last week had been married nine times in the past.

A report by Berita Harian said police also confirmed that the suspect is a father to 11 children.

The 43-year-old suspect is believed to still have three wives, and that he married his most recent wife — the current victim — in southern Thailand.

According to Kedah police chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah, investigations found that the suspect’s modus operandi (MO) targets women who are government workers.

“From what we gather, the suspect looks for partners that have permanent jobs, and are mostly government staff,” Adzli said in a press conference at the Kedah contingent police headquarters recently.

The victim sustained severe injuries, including broken ribs

According to Adzli, the suspect was arrested at 4.45pm on 28 April at a guest house in Alor Setar. It was believed that the suspect was in hiding there.

He was taken to the Sungai Petani Court the next day for a remand application. The court granted a seven-day remand order.

Police also seized a Mercedes-Benz vehicle, four mobile phones, as well as a metal rod and clothes hanger believed to have been used in the assault.

“The victim, who is also his wife aged 39 years old and a civil servant, is believed to be a victim of repeated physical torture over several months.

“The victim was reported to have suffered serious injuries, including broken ribs on the left and right sides, a broken spine, and bruises all over her body. Even more tragic, is that the victim also experience a miscarriage as a result of being beaten by the suspect,” Adzli said.

The investigation is being done under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grevious harm which provides a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine, or strokes of the cane, if convicted.

Suspect has prior assault records, many involving violence towards women he married or dated

Further checks by police found that the suspect holds multiple criminal records, most of which involve violence against his wives and girlfriends.

The cases were recorded under Section 325, 323, 318, and 506 of the Penal Code.

Among those cases included him injuring one of his wives, identified as Jahidah Nordin, in Johor Bahru in 2021 that landed her in a coma. The case led to the suspect being sentenced to 10 years in prison, although the case is now undergoing an appeal process in court.

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