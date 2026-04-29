Motorcyclist’s Helmet Gets “Borrowed”, Thief Leaves Note Saying He’ll Return It

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A motorcyclist found that his helmet was missing after he returned to his bike parked at One Utama Shopping Centre.

He then found a note left by the person who took his helmet, which said:

“Brother, sorry brother, I borrowed your helmet for one night. I’ll leave it with the motorcycle security guard tomorrow. My helmet was also stolen.”

A photo of the note was shared on Threads by @heusfauzanheusairy_ who said in the post caption: “I went to One Utama, and when I was about to go home I found this. How am I supposed to get back to Klang!?”.

In a second post he said he almost wanted to take another person’s helmet of the same colour, and just pass the note.

“If it were up to me, I wanted to take another helmet of the same colour and pass the note, but then I thought what if the other person also lives very far away? So I ended up not taking a helmet or leaving the note. And, I’ve arrived in Klang safely. With my next salary, I’m getting a new helmet,” he wrote.

In the comments section, many were unsure whether to be amused or angry by the situation, while some felt a bit of both.

Others shared humorous comments about what might have happened if people kept “borrowing” helmets and passing the note down the line.

“So if this becomes a chain reaction, the guard is going to have a pile of helmets with him the next day?” one user joked.

“Such bad behaviour. Ok brother, double it and give the note to the next person,” another Threads user commented.

“Take someone’s helmet and pass the note. It’s going to be that way until it reaches the last person who is going home,” one more individual said.

Some helmet sellers near One Utama even took the opportunity to promote their business, offering to deliver a new helmet to the man via an e-hailing service.

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