Malaysian Barista Wins 2nd Place At World Latte Art Championship In San Diego

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Malaysian barista Jacky Chang, representing Afloat Coffee Roaster, won second place at the 2026 World Latte Art Championship in San Diego, California earlier this month. He defeated heavyweights from China, Bangkok, South Korea, and Japan.

During the competition, he utilised a 3D sphere technique that brought his animal designs to life in the cup.

Chang took 7 months to work on perfecting the technique, successfully adding an innovative twist to the art.

Barista Mir of South Korea praised Chang for his impressive technique and art expression, describing it as ”highly difficult.”

Netizens online congratulated him on his feats and achievement. His success on the world stage showcased that the many talents of our local baristas are on par with international standards.

On his Instagram account, Chang thanked everyone for their support and shared that the moment still felt surreal to him.

Meanwhile, Afloat Coffee Roaster celebrated the win and promised to continue improving their skills.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Biggest Cafe & Beverage Trade Show Returns In May 2026

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