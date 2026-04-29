Calls To Bring Elephants Dara, Amoi, Kelat Home Get Louder – Zoo Taiping Urged To Begin Negotiations

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The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability has joined the call to bring the three elephants – Dara, Amoi and Kelat – back to Malaysia.

The elephants are currently in Tennoji Zoo as part of a conservation and bilateral tie programme between the Taiping Zoo and Tennoji Zoo.

READ MORE: Perak Exco Assures That Three Elephants Sent To Japan Zoo Will Be Closely Monitored

However, Malaysians here are worried about the elephants’ wellbeing abroad, despite close care by Malaysian mahouts there.

Last week, a group of animal welfare advocates handed over a memorandum to the ministry, urging the government to bring back the three Malaysian elephants.

The protest was led by Sekretariat Bahana Kesetiaan Negara.

Speaking on behalf of the group, social activist Kalai Vanar said their concerns were purely centred on the animals’ welfare.

READ MORE: Malaysians Hold Protest Demanding Elephants In Japan Be Returned Home

Commenting on the memorandum and the proposal in it to bring Dara, Amoi and Kelat home, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup in a press conference today, said this should be seriously considered due to the increasing concerns raised by the public.

As reported by the New Straits Times, he also urged the Taiping Zoo and Night Safari, as contractual obligation holders, to begin negotiations with the zoo in Osaka, Japan to assess the process of bringing the animals home.

He stated that if the transfer agreement is found to no longer align with conservation principles, animal welfare standards, or evolving public sensitivities, then the option of returning the animals to their natural habitat should be considered.

Earlier, the ministry also held a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia, Noriyuki Shikata, and the zoo management to obtain further explanations regarding the conservation program involved.

Arthur shared that some of the ministry’s proposals and requests have yet to be fulfilled, and any decision regarding the exchange or relocation of wildlife must be based on the principles of conservation, animal welfare and benefits to the country.

Meanwhile, former Education Minister Dr. Maszlee Malik also shared similar sentiments regarding bringing the elephants home.

He added that the matter “has reached Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim”.

READ MORE: Elephants Adjusting To Tennoji Zoo But Kelat’s Tusk Had A Mishap

READ MORE: Don’t Send Them Away: Malaysians Question Welfare Of 3 Elephants Allegedly Headed To Japan

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