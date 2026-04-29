BYD Malaysia Advances Light The Change CSR Programme With Tree Planting Initiative At The Waterfront @ ParkCity

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BYD Malaysia continues to drive its BYD Light the Change CSR programme forward by translating over 1,200 public pledges into on-ground environmental action through a tree planting initiative at The Waterfront @ ParkCity.

Originally introduced as a platform to encourage collective action towards a more sustainable future, BYD Light the Change brings together environmental responsibility and community engagement under one unified effort. Following the festival held late last year, these pledges, collected through a digital tree initiative, are now being brought to life through real action.

In support of BYD’s global mission to Cool the Earth by 1°C, BYD Malaysia has begun fulfilling these pledges through the planting of real trees in phases, marking a key milestone in the programme’s ongoing efforts to create meaningful environmental impact.

Image: BYD Malaysia

Image: BYD Malaysia

Image: BYD Malaysia

Held in conjunction with Earth Day, the initiative brought together teams from BYD Sime Motors, BYD and DENZA dealer partners, BYD Malaysia employees, members of the media, alongside representatives from The Waterfront @ ParkCity and students from The International School of ParkCity (ISPKL), reflecting the collaborative spirit at the core of Light the Change. A total of 120 participants planted 120 trees across 10 different native species, carefully selected to enhance biodiversity and support the restoration of the urban green space.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to turning intention into action,” said Jacob Ma, Managing Director of BYD Malaysia. “Through BYD Light the Change, we are creating opportunities for our partners, communities, and the younger generation to be part of something meaningful. It is not about scale alone, but about consistently driving efforts that go beyond what we do as a business, and making a lasting difference where it matters.”

The trees were planted using the Miyawaki method, a proven urban reforestation approach that enables forests to grow up to 10 times faster and 30 times denser, forming self-sustaining ecosystems within just 2 to 3 years.

As the programme progresses, BYD Light the Change will expand beyond urban tree planting into broader ecosystem restoration efforts, including mangrove conservation. BYD Malaysia will continue to monitor the growth of the planted trees and share progress over time.

BYD Light the Change: Supporting Communities in Times of Need

Beyond environmental action, Light the Change also reflects BYD Malaysia’s commitment to community support. In response to the recent fire in Kampung Bahagia, Sandakan, which displaced thousands of families, BYD Malaysia extended its support through coordinated relief efforts on the ground.

Working together with BYD Sime Motors and BYD Regas in Kota Kinabalu, BYD Malaysia mobilised its network by setting up collection points at dealerships and delivering essential aid directly to affected communities. The team visited PPS Gelanggang Futsal Sim-Sim, which is currently housing many of the most affected families, followed by PPS Dewan Serbaguna Warga Tua and PPS Sibuga, reaching a total of 1,000 victims. At these locations, at least 250 provisions such as bottled water, food supplies and other essential items were distributed.

“Our thoughts are with the families impacted,” said Jacob Ma, Managing Director of BYD Malaysia. “Through Light the Change, we remain committed not only to environmental responsibility, but also to supporting communities when it matters most.”

Image: BYD Malaysia

Image: BYD Malaysia

Image: BYD Malaysia

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