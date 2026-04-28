“Oh My Matcha” — Random Picture Of Spilled Matcha Goes Viral, Here’s Why

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What looks like a random picture of spilled matcha went viral on social media recently, and at first glance, you might wonder why the post gained so many likes, comments, and reshares.

Threads user @syifaakhrl posted a picture of the matcha cup she dropped, leaving a bright green puddle on the floor.

This is what it looks like:

Image: Threads | @syifaakhrl

Looks pretty normal right? But somehow, the photo became famous not because of some deep, thought-provoking message behind it.

People went wild making art out of the original picture

The highlight of this post was never the original picture of spilled matcha. It only served as a catalyst or “inspiration” for a number of creative individuals out there.

Granted, some of them may have had some help with artificial intelligence (AI) image generation tools, we can’t help but find some of them rather cute and funny.

People used the original image and added some creative twists to it, and some even set it as their phone wallpaper. Guess spilled drinks do have some aesthetic value to it?

We’ve ranked some of the best “spilled matcha art” we found in the comments section:

1. The Artsy Matcha

2. The Crime Scene Matcha

3. The Fashion Matcha

5. The Kawaii Matcha

6. The Wallpaper Matcha

7. The Meow-nitor Matcha

8. The Matcha River

Spilled coffee art is actually a trend

It seems that there’s been a trend where people also take pictures of spilled coffee and turn them into artful images.

The trend is seen all over TikTok and Threads over the past couple of months. We just hope no one is purposely dropping their cups of coffee or matcha just to make aesthetic images!

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