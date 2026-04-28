Indians Least Likely To Be Scammed Because They Ask ‘’Many’’ Questions

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According to the police, Indians in Malaysia are less likely to get scammed because they question scammers extensively. This is based on data collected in Penang, and it’s something we can learn from to keep each other safe and scammers at bay.

Penang Commercial Crime Investigation Department deputy chief DSP Pang Meng Tuck said Indians who were targeted by a scammer would fire back questions at the scammer. For example, when the scammer claimed someone was kidnapped, the victim would ask who was kidnapped, where, why, and when until the scammer gave up.

Pang said scammers who were arrested also shared that they found it difficult to deceive Indians because they ‘’respond with a barrage of questions.’’

According to Sin Chew Daily, authorities said scammers often rely on the victim’s fear and urgency to pressure victims into making quick decisions without verifying information. This trick is foiled when scammers are extensively questioned, and their story falls apart.

However, this doesn’t mean all Indians are immune to scams. They’re just the least likely to be fooled by scammers. Authorities stressed that all communities remain at risk and should stay vigilant against evolving scam methods.

The data further showed that if we remained calm and asked questions to clarify and verify claims, we’re less likely to be deceived.

The public is advised to verify suspicious calls or messages, avoid sharing personal or banking information, and contact relevant authorities if they suspect fraudulent activity.

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