700km Of Love, Tragically Cut Short: Dedicated Father Dies On Daily Journey Home

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“It was your last ride.”

It was a weekly routine for immigration officer Azman Mazni to traverse East Malaysia in juggling between his job and his family.

The journey between Sabah, where he worked, and Sarawak, where his family resided, was not a short one.

Last Saturday was no different. Except it would be his last.

Azman lost his life in a motorcycle accident at 9.45pm, just an hour away from home.

Stationed at the Papar Immigration Depot in Sabah, Azman would travel over 700km across borders, including Brunei, just to be with his wife and child in Sibu, Sarawak.

Along the way, he also cared for his mother in Miri. The long, exhausting road was a routine he embraced, not out of obligation, but out of love.

All this came to light as his friend S Faizzul Syar took to Facebook to share about Azman’s dedication, sacrifice and his final ride home.

Faizzul shared the news of Azman’s death, painting a picture of a man who had been trying to close the distance between his duty and his family.

Azman had applied for a transfer, hoping to finally be nearer to his loved ones. While the request had received support at the state level, Faizzul said it had yet to gain approval from headquarters.

“The land journey from Sabah to Sarawak is not just cross-state, but cross-country. Sometimes when someone requests a transfer it’s not for nothing, but because there are loved ones waiting,” Faizzul said.

“We were classmates, we were from the same village, we continued our studies together, we worked in the same department. May you rest in peace, my friend.

“It’s okay, Man. Yes, it was your last ride. A little bit more and you would have been home. This will be the last that we’ll get to see your WhatsApp status updates about going home to see your mom, your wife, and your kids,” Faizzul remarked.

The Sabah Immigration Department also expressed its condolences in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.

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