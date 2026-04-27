Umno Withdraws Support For Negeri Sembilan State Government, Crisis Deepens

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a surprise move this morning, 14 Umno state representatives jointly issued a statement saying they have lost confidence in the leadership of Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

The 14 assemblymen withdrew their support for the state government, effectively destabilising the partnership with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

As it stands, the Negeri Sembilan Madani government is formed based on a cooperation between PH and Barisan Nasional (BN).

Combined, they make up 31 seats in the 36-seat state assembly, giving PH which has 17 seats, enough majority to helm the state government.

However, with Umno pulling their 14 seats away from PH, it remains to be seen who has the majority.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) holds 5 seats.

Negeri Sembilan BN

Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias – Pertang

Datuk Ismail Lasim – Senaling

Datuk Mustapha Nagoor – Palong

Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli – Linggi

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan – Rantau

Datuk Mohd Asna Amin – Lenggeng

Datuk Zaifulbahri Idris – Chembong

Datuk Mohd Razi Mohd Ali – Sungai Lui

Datuk Bibi Sharliza Mohd Khalid – Juasseh

Datuk Saiful Yazan Sulaiman – Johol

Datuk Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir – Jeram Padang

Muhammad Sufian Maradzi – Seri Menanti

Suhaimi Aini – Kota

Suhaimizan Bizar – Gemencheh

More to come.

Source: Sinar Live

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.