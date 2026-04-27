Umno Withdraws Support For Negeri Sembilan State Government, Crisis Deepens
Just this morning, Umno affirmed their position to uphold the customs in the Negeri Sembilan crisis that has been plaguing the state.
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In a surprise move this morning, 14 Umno state representatives jointly issued a statement saying they have lost confidence in the leadership of Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.
The 14 assemblymen withdrew their support for the state government, effectively destabilising the partnership with Pakatan Harapan (PH).
As it stands, the Negeri Sembilan Madani government is formed based on a cooperation between PH and Barisan Nasional (BN).
Combined, they make up 31 seats in the 36-seat state assembly, giving PH which has 17 seats, enough majority to helm the state government.
However, with Umno pulling their 14 seats away from PH, it remains to be seen who has the majority.
Perikatan Nasional (PN) holds 5 seats.
Negeri Sembilan BN
Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias – Pertang
Datuk Ismail Lasim – Senaling
Datuk Mustapha Nagoor – Palong
Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli – Linggi
Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan – Rantau
Datuk Mohd Asna Amin – Lenggeng
Datuk Zaifulbahri Idris – Chembong
Datuk Mohd Razi Mohd Ali – Sungai Lui
Datuk Bibi Sharliza Mohd Khalid – Juasseh
Datuk Saiful Yazan Sulaiman – Johol
Datuk Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir – Jeram Padang
Muhammad Sufian Maradzi – Seri Menanti
Suhaimi Aini – Kota
Suhaimizan Bizar – Gemencheh
More to come.
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