N9 In Crisis: PN Throws Lifeline To Umno As State Government In Limbo

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a swift, but not surprising move, Perikatan Nasional (PN) has stepped forward offering to work with a bloc of 14 Umno assemblymen who earlier declared they had lost confidence in the leadership of Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

At a press conference this afternoon, PN’s Labu assemblyman Hanifah Abu Baker handed over a formal letter to Umno’s Datuk Mustapha Nagoor of Palong, signalling the coalition’s willingness to collaborate and potentially form a new state government in Negeri Sembilan.

The development comes just hours after the 14 Barisan Nasional (BN) Umno representatives announced their withdrawal of support for the current state administration, effectively destabilising the PH-BN partnership underpinning the Madani state government.

For context, the Negeri Sembilan assembly has 36 seats.

Prior to the fallout, Pakatan Harapan (17 seats) and Barisan Nasional (14 seats) combined for a comfortable 31-seat majority. However, with BN’s bloc now pulling back, the numbers have been thrown into flux.

PN, which holds five seats, is now positioning itself as kingmaker, and possibly more, should a new alignment with the Umno faction materialise.

READ MORE: Umno Withdraws Support For Negeri Sembilan State Government, Crisis Deepens

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.