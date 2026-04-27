Malaysian Bassist Iqeen Fights For A Spot On Beast Games, Here’s How You Can Help

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Malaysian professional bass player Iqeen (Mailatul Nurul Ashiqeen) has been shortlisted as one of the final four Malaysians competing for a place in Beast Games Season 3, a global reality competition created by MrBeast.

Iqeen has been building her music career independently since the age of 17. She has carved out her place in the entertainment industry as a versatile and dynamic bassist. She is a former member of the band Mojo and has since established herself as a sought-after session musician, currently leading the all-female show band D’MURE.

She has collaborated with notable artists and most recently performed as a backing musician for Aisha Retno during the semi-finals of Anugerah Juara Lagu 26 on TV3.

What is Beast Games and why does Iqeen need your support?

Beast Games is a high-stakes and unscripted reality competition series created by YouTuber MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) on Amazon Prime Video. The competition pits hundreds of contestants in physical and mental challenges for a $5 million (approximately RM19,767,500) cash prize, the largest in television history.

The show has broken 44 Guinness World Records and has become the most-watched show on Amazon Prime Video, drawing in approximately 50 million viewers in just 25 days.

As one of the final four Malaysian contenders, Iqeen is competing for a single spot to represent Malaysia in the games. The decision lay in the public’s hands through votes.

Due to a small oversight on the voting page, her name appears as ‘’Mailatul.’’ It’s actually her first name, and voters are encouraged to look out for this when casting their votes for her.

Here’s what she has to say after reflecting on her journey to get to this stage so far:

I left home at 17 and have been surviving on my own ever since. That experience shaped me into someone resilient and strategic in how I live my life. People often underestimate me because of my size — but that’s exactly why I push harder. Malaysia is also often underestimated because we’re a small country, and that’s something I deeply relate to. That’s why I believe I’m the right person to represent us. I want to prove what we’re capable of. I’m ready to fight for this and bring the trophy home. Please vote for me! #VoteMailatul

To vote for Iqeen, look for the name ‘’Mailatul’’ at the official voting page here.

Viewers can additionally follow her journey and updates on her social media accounts:

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