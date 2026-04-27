Convoy Of Supercars Bashed For Using JPJ Escort, Turns Out It Was For A JPJ Event

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A video shared on Threads drew criticism recently as it showed a convoy of supercars being escorted by a Road Transport Department (JPJ) patrol bike along the Penang Bridge.

Many raised questions about the integrity of traffic authorities after seeing the video, alleging that JPJ or police escort services are being used for trivial purposes.

The general sentiment was that, because these were luxury cars, it appeared they could do anything. The reality, in this case however, is not quite simple.

The car was part of a JPJ event convoy

According to some comments, the car was part of a JPJ event celebrating the department’s 80th anniversary.

Checks found that Northern Speedo Underground, a community of supercar enthusiasts and supercar dealers, did collaborate with JPJ recently to run a convoy of high-performance vehicles.

Based on Northern Speedo’s TikTok, 100 cars ranging from Ferarris to Lamborghinis participated in the event.

The 2026 JPJ Day Anniversary and Mega Carnival was held at the Penang Stadium in Batu Kawan on 25 April, and was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Minister of Transport Anthony Loke Siew Fook was also present at the event, and delivered a key address as well as announcements which highlighted key initiatives focused on digitalisation, revenue generation, and road safety.

Loke also announced that the Ministry of Transport has submitted a proposal to the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) to explore lowering road tax for diesel-powered vehicles.

He explained that the move is intended to support diesel vehicle owners who are not currently covered by any form of aid or subsidy, adding that the government is looking into ways to ease their financial burden through reduced road tax.

Loke pointed out that existing targeted subsidy programmes are already in place, including the BUDI Diesel scheme for individuals, which offers up to RM400 monthly, as well as a fleet card system for commercial vehicles such as buses and lorries. The proposed tax reduction would specifically benefit those who do not qualify for these initiatives.

He added that detailed studies are ongoing to determine how much the tax could be reduced and to evaluate the potential impact on government revenue, with an announcement expected soon.

At the same event, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he had tasked the Transport Ministry with developing a suitable approach for the reduction, acknowledging that higher diesel prices have affected certain groups.

The event also marked the rollout of an updated version of the MyJPJ mobile application, along with the appointment of national singer Siti Nurhaliza as a Road Safety Icon.

The Karnival Mega JPJ MADANI 2026 was held in conjunction with Karnival Jom Heboh to celebrate the department’s 80th anniversary.

Activities at the event included a Fun Run, motorcycle helmet exchanges, high-powered performance cars, a concert, and a special 50% discount on 50,000 vehicle number plates.

So why were people angry?

The public’s discontent stemmed from a video initially disseminated by a convoy participant via their Threads account, @iqbalmuhdd.

The video, filmed with a camera stick visibly extending from the front right window, led to the widespread assumption that the driver was operating the device while the vehicle was in motion.

Consequently, individuals began tagging police and JPJ accounts on social media, posing sarcastic inquiries regarding the disparity in enforcement, specifically questioning why mobile phone use while driving results in legal repercussions, yet this driver was seemingly permitted to operate a camera stick under similar circumstances.

That anger then led to them focusing on the use of JPJ escort.

The video owner has since deleted the post.

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