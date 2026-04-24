Two Kuantan Food Companies Get Halal Status Withdrawn

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Two food companies based in Kuantan recently had their halal certificates revoked by the Halal Affairs Division of the Pahang Islamic Religious Department (MAIP).

JAIP made the announcement through a post on their official Facebook page, informing the public that GoodFood Industries Sdn Bhd and NKM (Kuantan) Sdn Bhd have been stripped of their halal status.

GoodFood Industries produces confectioneries such as chocolate beans, chocolate bars, chocolate crisps, candies, and popcorn.

NKM operates several nasi kukus outlets and food trucks in and around Kuantan under the brand name Nasi Kukus My Mama.

NKM issues statement explaining why they won’t continue their halal certificate

The Pahang Darul Makmur Facebook page posted a statement by NKM group of companies which addressed speculations around their halal certification being revoked, after the matter went viral on social media and WhatsApp groups.

“We’ve been made aware of postings being spread across multiple social media platforms as well as WhatsApp groups regarding the withdrawal of our halal certificate that is currently viral.

“We also found that some of the comments and information that were spread are inaccurate,” the food company said in its statement.

It said that it has decided not to renew its halal certification by MAIP, after taking in factors of economy as well as high cost commitments that are required in halal certification matters.

The company added that from an administration and standard operating procedures (SOP) standpoint, they would require a large team that specifically handled matters in halal certification.

NKM then reassured customers and the community that they are still fully committed to ensuring their products are one hundred percent halal.

In the statement, the company emphasised that:

The founder of the brand, management team, chefs, and front-of-house staff are all Muslim individuals. Their products have been halal-certified and trusted since 2015, assuring customers that they can enjoy their food products without any doubts. All their suppliers and raw ingredients, including fresh chicken, are from halal-certified sources and complies to halalan toyyiban (halal, safe, clean, and pure). All 125 employees, including the founder, are Muslim.

Earlier this month, two Melaka food companies also had their halal certifications withdrawn.

The coffee and biscuit manufacturers were found in possession of boar bristle brushes that were used to clean equipment in their factories by the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM).

READ MORE: Tian Hup Seng, Heng Loong Products Recalled From Shelves Over Halal Cert Revocation

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