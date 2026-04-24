Pokémon Card Collectors Camp Out Overnight To Snag Ascended Heroes Expansion Set

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Fans and collectors of the highly popular Japanese trading card game (TCG) Pokémon lined up along an entire shoplot block in Damansara Jaya to get their hands on a new major expansion the franchise just released since January this year.

PokeBK, a Pokémon card hunting service that sources cards from the U.S. shared videos of the crowd camping out since yesterday afternoon until this morning via Instagram Stories.

People brought folding chairs and had their dinners while waiting in line to snag the coveted Ascended Heroes expansion of the collectible card franchise.

What is Ascended Heroes exactly?

The collection’s full name is Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution — Ascended Heroes. It features a record 295 cards, with 217 cards in the main set and 78 secret rare ones.

This set focuses on “Mega Evolution” cards, which is a mechanic in the game that temporarily boosts a Pokémon’s abilities beyond its normal evolution.

Image: Pokémon Center

If you’re not a Pokémon TCG player or collector and scratching your head right now, Pokémon are cute creatures that “evolve” into bigger, stronger, and fiercer versions of themselves, and players use their collection to battle with other “trainers”.

Pokémon cards, depending on rarity, can fetch up to hundreds of dollars, which is another thing that makes the game attractive to many. You could actually make money off them if you know which to collect or if you come across rare ones at good deals.

In fact, late last year a Malaysian man who owned a massive Pokémon collection sold his entire stock for RM1.87 million, although valuation experts initially valued his collection at over RM2 million.

READ MORE: Malaysian Pokémon Collector “Catches ’Em All” — And Sells Big

The most expensive Pokémon card ever sold

While there are many high-value Pokémon cards out there in the market or in collectors’ hands right now, there are some cards that stand out among the rest.

The most expensive Pokémon card that was ever sold was a 1998 Japanese Promo Pikachu Illustrator, which sold for $16.492 million (RM65 million) in February 2026.

Image: vinticards.com

Owned by YouTuber Logan Paul, this PSA 10 Gem Mint graded card holds the Guinness World Record for the most expensive trading card ever sold, celebrated for its extreme rarity (only about 40 exist) and unique artwork.

Other top-selling cards include:

1999 Charizard Base Set 1st Edition (PSA 10): Frequently sells for over $550,000+ due to its iconic status.

Frequently sells for over $550,000+ due to its iconic status. Tsunekazu Ishihara Signed GX Promo (PSA 7): Sold for over $223,000 in 2025.

Sold for over $223,000 in 2025. 1998 Test Print Blastoise (PSA 6.5): Sold for $216,000

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