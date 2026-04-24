Malaysians Hold Protest Demanding Elephants In Japan Be Returned Home

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A group of animal welfare advocates has urged the government to bring back three Malaysian elephants — Dara, Amoi and Kelat — from Japan, citing concerns about their condition following their relocation last month.

Around 20 protesters, led by Sekretariat Bahana Kesetiaan Negara, staged a peaceful gathering outside the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry headquarters in Putrajaya, where they handed over a memorandum calling for the elephants’ return.

According to New Straits Times, the demonstration comes amid growing public pressure, including an online petition that has surpassed 100,000 signatures demanding that the animals be brought home.

Speaking on behalf of the group, social activist Kalai Vanar said ministry officials, including deputy secretary-general Datuk Mas Rizal Mohd Hilmi and Perhilitan deputy director-general (conservation) Datuk Fakhrul Hatta Musa, had received the memorandum.

He stressed that the group had no political agenda, adding that their concerns were purely centred on the animals’ welfare. He also claimed that Japan’s climate may not be suitable for the elephants and said they were informed the matter would be raised to the minister, who is expected to respond soon.

Kalai added that the group is seeking an official response within three days, reiterating their demand for the elephants’ return. He also alleged that one of the animals, Kelat, is currently injured.

The elephants were sent to Japan in March under a collaboration between Zoo Taiping & Night Safari and Tennoji Zoo in Osaka.

Previously, Perak state executive councillor Sandrea Ng clarified during a state assembly sitting that the transfer was not a sale, noting that ownership of the elephants remains with Zoo Taiping. She added that the move, which had been in the works since 2021, received approval from Perhilitan and complied with international and local conservation regulations, including CITES.

Despite these assurances, protesters questioned the rationale behind sending the elephants overseas.

READ MORE: Elephants Adjusting To Tennoji Zoo But Kelat’s Tusk Had A Mishap