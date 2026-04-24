Gamers Unite: Online Community Demands Justice For Bangladeshi YouTuber Killed By Drunk Driver In Malaysia

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The couple that was involved in a drink-driving accident on the MEX highway yesterday was supposed to be on a week-long holiday in Kuala Lumpur. It was their second time visiting Malaysia.

The deceased was identified as Muzahid Millad, 22, while his wife, Nafisa Tabassum Adiba, 23, a housewife, was being treated for a broken leg at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

The couple from Habiganj, Bangladesh, had been married for two years and had no children.

They had just landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport yesterday and was in an e-hailing ride when a crash caused by a drunk driver in another car, instantly killed Muzahid and injured his wife.

Back home, Muzahid is a well-known gaming content creator known as Advance Gaming. News of his death triggered an outpouring of grief and calls for justice across Bangladeshi social media.

The gaming community in Bangladesh circulated hashtags such as #JusticeForMuzahid, #JusticeForAdvanceGaming, #BangladeshDemandsJustice and #advancegaming.

Muzahid’s YouTube channel, Advance Gaming, has more than 777,000 subscribers. A post on the channel read, ‘’With deep sorrow, Advance Gaming, or Muzahid, passed away this morning (23 April) following an accident in Malaysia. Advance Gaming was a content creator who made many videos. If his words ever hurt anyone, may he be forgiven. Please pray for him and may Allah grant him paradise.’’

Screenshot from YouTube

Uncle raises questions on drunk driving

Nafisa’s uncle, Mohibul Hasan, 50, a factory worker in Johor Baru, was informed of the incident early in the morning after a call from his niece’s mother in their hometown.

Mohibul said he hoped justice would be served and questioned why a drunk person was driving on the road.

I am asking this, but asking is of no use. Mohibul Hasan, Nafisa’s uncle

He said he wants to see how Malaysian law will deal with the case.

Meanwhile, Muzahid’s cousin, known as Alamgir, said officials from the Bangladeshi High Commission had met him at the hospital, and he will be overseeing the funeral arrangements.

The family plans to bury Muzahid in their hometown in Bangladesh.

What’s the status of the case?

The 31-year-old drunk driver, a military officer, has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the fatal accident on MEX Highway yesterday morning.

The case is being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. Upon conviction, the suspect faces up to 15 years of imprisonment and a fine up to RM100,000.

The crash occurred at 5.38am at KM1.9 on the stretch from Salak Selatan towards Jalan Tun Razak.

The drunk driver in a Ford Fiesta rammed head-on into the Perodua Alza the couple was travelling in.

The e-hailing driver sustained head injuries, while a 36-year-old female passenger in the Fiesta was also injured.

READ MORE: Fatal Drunk-Driving Accident On MEX Highway, Army Man Arrested

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