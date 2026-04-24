Children In Cat Abuse Case Escape Punishment, Case Classified As NFA

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Two children aged 4 and 8 in Terengganu who were caught on camera abusing a cat will receive no punishment as the case has been classified NFA (no further action).

Terengganu Veterinary Services Department (DVS) director, Dr Anun Man, said the public prosecutor’s office reached this decision because the children are under 10 years old.

Under Section 82 of the Penal Code, children under 10 years of age have not reached the age of criminal liability.

According to the media statement, DVS had called upon the parents, grandparents, and the individual who recorded the animal abuse incident during the investigation.

Despite the NFA verdict, the veterinary department has reprimanded and advised the family to ensure there will be no repeat of the incident.

DVS emphasised that the care for animal welfare is everyone’s responsibility. All parents are advised to educate their children to care about animals.

Last month, the two children were filmed abusing a cat in Terengganu. One of them pulled a rope tied around the cat’s neck while the other kicked and hit the cat’s head with a slipper.

The case drew anger from the public, with many asking for the children to be appropriately punished. Despite the mother’s apology, some found it hard to forgive the children for what they had done.

READ MORE: Children Caught On Video Abusing Cat In Terengganu, Mom’s Apology Not Enough To Douse Rage

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