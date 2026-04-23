Motorcyclist Lauded As “Hero” For Risking Own Safety To Save Female Passenger After Collision

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A car that rear-ended a motorcycle at the traffic light junction near Phileo Damansara along the SPRINT highway this morning (23 April) sent a male rider and his female passenger crashing to the ground.

Dashcam footage of the incident has made its rounds on social media, showing how the entire accident unfolded.

However, instead of a flood of comments condemning the car driver, many were focused on what happened after the collision.

The motorcycle rider pulled off the most heroic stunt

Almost immediately after the motorcycle rider and his passenger went down, the young man popped back up on his feet and ran towards the woman, who was lying on the ground, ignoring the fact that they were still in the middle of the road.

Running on pure adrenaline and instincts, the brave and selfless act to get his passenger to safety was lauded by netizens in the comments section.

Source: Threads

“Not him running to her without thinking of himself! What a man!” one Threads user commented.

“That abang immediately got up and went to save the akak! And what’s wrong with that Myvi?!” another person commented.

Although the exact cause of the accident is unclear, some speculated that the car driver was attempting to chase the yellow light before it turned red, while others thought that the motorcyclist was trying to make a right turn from the car’s left side while the car was going straight ahead.

The car driver did not run away, and helped the couple instead

The driver of the Myvi left a comment on the post, admitting that it was her who ran into the motorcycle from behind.

She said she sent them both to a clinic, and asked them to update her on their condition, among other things.

“I did not run away since my own car has a dashcam. Don’t worry, I also sent the woman home,” she said.

Source: Threads

She admitted that it was her mistake when she didn’t notice the motorcyclist had signalled to the right, and she had no time to brake and slow down before hitting them.

“I’ve apologised to them a thousand times as it’s my first time running into someone. I’ve taken the both of them to a clinic for treatment,” she explained.

As of now, there’s no information about the couple’s injuries, but at least no lives were lost.

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