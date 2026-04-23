Fatal Drunk-Driving Accident On MEX Highway, Army Man Arrested

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A military officer was arrested today, suspected of driving under the influence and causing a fatal accident at KM1.9 on the Maju Expressway (MEX).

The 31-year-old was said to have entered the opposite lane before ramming head-on into a Perodua Alza driven by a 41-year-old e-hailing driver.

The Alza was carrying two Bangladeshi nationals, a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The male passenger who sat in the middle of the backseat was confirmed dead at the scene due to severe head injuries. Meanwhile, the e-hailing driver sustained head injuries and the woman is receiving treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for various injuries.

A 36-year-old female passenger in the Fiesta was also injured and is receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department head Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said a breathalyser test found the Fiesta driver’s blood alcohol level exceeded the allowed limit, while his urine test returned negative.

The case will be investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jalan Tun HS Lee traffic police headquarters at 03-20719999 or the nearest police station to assist in the investigation.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s DUI Problem: What Does The Data Say About Drink & Drug Driving?

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