Analog No More: UMNO Swipes Into The Future With Online Membership And Touch N Go Card

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Eligible Malaysians who register themselves as a member of UMNO can now opt to have a Touch ‘n Go (TNG) facility integrated into their membership card.

According to a post on Facebook, UMNO Secretary-General Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, urged everyone who is eligible to register as UMNO members online via the official registration portal myUMNO.org and get a free membership card.

New members can get their membership card for free at the UMNO headquarters in World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur from 1 to 5 May, in conjunction with the organisation’s 80th anniversary.

However, those who choose a membership card with TNG will be charged a small fee.

“There’s an option to choose membership cards with Touch ‘N Go facilities, for a minimal fee. Registering as an UMNO member is now easier and quicker through the official portal,” he said.

What comes with being an UMNO member?

As an UMNO member, you’ll be allowed to join Mesyuarat Cawangan (branch-level meetings) to discuss and help shape party policy. These branches are considered the backbone of the party.

Besides that, you’ll also be able to join the party’s programmes, events and campaigns.

The membership also allows you to be part of its Pemuda (Youth), Wanita (Women’s), or Puteri (Women’s Youth) wings.

Depending on the specific wing (Wanita, Pemuda, Puteri) or branch, you may have the right to participate in or vote during party elections or meetings.

Nearly 4,000 signed up as soon as the online registration portal was launched

Nearly 4,000 new members were recorded after UMNO’s new online membership registration dashboard launched last Saturday (18 April), The Star reported.

Asyraf Wajdi said the party saw 3,716 new applications shortly after the system went live, with youths making up most of the registrants.

He described the process as “tiring but exciting,” noting that the rapid uptake reflects renewed interest among younger Malaysians in the party, adding that the digital initiative is part of Umno’s broader efforts to modernise its operations and improve accessibility for prospective members.

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