3-Year-Old Girl Positive For THC After Accidentally Consuming Laced Candy

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Recently, a three-year-old girl tested positive for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a main psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

According to reports, a 39-year-old social media influencer allegedly bought the sweets from a neighbouring country before storing them in a refrigerator at his mother’s house. His mother is also the caregiver of the child.

On 14 April, the child consumed the sweets and soon lost consciousness, and was rushed to the hospital.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the matter came to light after a medical officer at Hospital Melaka received the child in a semi-conscious state.

The victim’s mother informed medical officers that her daughter was earlier under the care of her mother-in-law at a home in Sungai Putat.

The child received respiratory assistance via a tube in the emergency and trauma department of the hospital. Fortunately, the child has since recovered and was allowed to return home.

The police said the sweets in question were not found during the police inspection. The suspect was arrested at about 9.30pm on 15 April.

Dzulkhairi said the suspect has no prior criminal record and tested negative for drugs in a urine test.

The case will be investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for child abuse. Upon conviction, the suspect could face up to 20 years of imprisonment, a fine of up to RM50,000, or both.

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