Tealive Delays IPO Again Due To Poor Financial Performance

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Tealive is shelving its initial public offering (IPO) plan for the second time due to the company’s poor financial performance amid stiff competition in the beverage business, especially with the influx of Chinese brands.

The Edge reported that Tealive’s most recent full-year financial performance fell short of expectations.

Founder and CEO Bryan Loo Woi Lip shared that the plan to take the company public is still on track and its strategic direction remains unchanged.

Loo said it was simply just a ‘’timing issue’’ and the company is focused on delivering long-term value to its shareholders.

On 5 June 2025, Tealive’s operating company Loob Holding filed a prospectus exposure with the Securities Commission Malaysia to pursue a listing on Bursa Malaysia’s Main Market.

Notably, Loo, his sister Chee Leng, and his father Chuu Lin, also invested in Foodie Media before its IPO. Foodie Media, the company behind the Foodie social media brands, was listed on Bursa’s ACE Market just a month ago.

Loob Holding, with a workforce of 4,500, runs more than 950 Tealive outlets and 140 Bask Bear stores across Malaysia and other countries. Its diverse portfolio includes other food and beverage brands like Croissant Taiyaki, Gindaco, Tearush, Wonderbrew, and SodaXpress. The company previously owned a restaurant known as Define: Food and a chicken rice and hor fun stall known as Ko Ko Kai.

Tealive first delayed its IPO in 2020 due to poor market conditions amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Loob Holding was considering an IPO to raise as much as RM300 million in 2020.

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