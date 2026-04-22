Sungei Ujong Adat Crisis: Two Chiefs Stripped Of Titles Over Alleged Unauthorised Council

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There appears to be no end yet to the crisis plaguing Negeri Sembilan.

With several back and forth dismissals making the news since last weekend, Undang Luak Sungei Ujong, whose chief Mubarak Dohak was said to have been fired for several transgressions, issued a statement yesterday announcing the dismissal of two key leaders.

The Balai (office) of the Undang (chief) of Sungei Ujong issued a detailed statement clarifying the growing controversy surrounding the dismissal of two adat (customary) leaders, while firmly rejecting circulating claims that the Undang himself had been removed from power.

At the centre of the issue are two holders of the hereditary adat titles Dato’ Lembaga within the Sungei Ujong adat system.

The statement said both individuals have been stripped of their titles with immediate effect.

Allegations Of Unauthorised Council And Disobedience

The Balai claimed that the two men had established a council known as the “Majlis Dato-Dato Lembaga Adat Sungai Ujong” without the knowledge or consent of other adat leaders, and crucially, without the approval of the Undang, Yang Teramat Mulia Dato’ Klana Petra Mubarak Dohak.

They were subsequently instructed to dissolve the council, but allegedly failed to comply with the order which was seen as an act of disobedience within the adat framework.

Claims Of Fund Misuse And Criminal Conduct

More serious allegations emerged following inquiries from external parties, including Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s office and the Negeri Sembilan State Museum Board.

Both entities reportedly sought clarification on funds that had been channelled under the name of the Sungai Ujong adat leadership. However, the Balai stated that it had no official bank account until July 2024 and had no record of receiving such funds.

The amounts in question were said to reach hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

An internal investigation allegedly found that the two former adat leaders had used the council’s name to apply for government funding for personal purposes, without proper auditing, and had even invoked the Undang’s name without authorisation.

The statement further claims that official-looking documents bearing stamps and signatures were produced in the process, raising concerns of possible criminal wrongdoing.

Titles Revoked, Privileges Withdrawn

In response, the chief exercised his authority to revoke their hereditary titles. The dismissal also resulted in the immediate loss of privileges, including monthly allowances provided by the state government.

The statement emphasised that their views and actions are no longer recognised within the Sungai Ujong adat structure as of 1 December 2024.

“Telaga Undang” Label Dismissed As Fabrication

The statement also addressed confusion surrounding the term “Telaga Undang”, explaining that it refers only to a designated venue for adat discussions, not an official title or position.

It alleged that the label “Yang Mulia Telaga Undang” had been fabricated by the two former adat leaders to lend legitimacy to their actions and mislead the public.

Matter Handled Internally, Authorities Notified

The Balai explained that the matter was initially handled internally in line with adat practice, which prioritises resolving disputes within the community.

However, the case has since been reported to relevant authorities, including the police, the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang, and the Negeri Sembilan state government.

Payments of allowances to the individuals involved have also been halted.

The statement concluded by urging the public to be cautious of unverified claims and narratives circulating online, particularly those that misrepresent the structure and authority of the Sungai Ujong adat system

What Started All This Turmoil?

A Negeri Sembilan Undang Luak (district chief) tried to depose the state’s current Yang Di-Pertuan Besar (head of state, like a sultan) last week by reading out a proclamation that was broadcasted live on Facebook.

However, other key figures in the state’s adat system such as the Ibu Soko (influential female figure responsible for tracking lineage and preserving customs) and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun came out and said the Undang was previously stripped of his title and has no authority to dismiss the Yang Di-Pertuan Besar.

The Undang later came out with another statement saying that the Menteri Besar was lying about his Dato’ Klana Petra title being stripped, and called the Menteri Besar unfit to run the Negeri Sembilan government.

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