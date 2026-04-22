Luxury Cars Seized, Talk Of Mansion In Rawang — What’s The RM230 Million Case That Has Everyone Talking?

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Luxury cars, frozen bank accounts, and talk of a high-end property in Rawang have sparked widespread public attention following a high-profile investigation into the alleged misappropriation of RM230 million in funds linked to a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The case, now under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), has led to the arrest of three individuals, including a deputy chairman of an NGO, amid allegations that public donations intended for welfare purposes were diverted for personal use.

Millions in Donations Allegedly Misused

According to investigators, the funds in question were collected from public donations and other sources meant to assist those in need. However, authorities believe the money was instead channelled into private accounts and used for investments and personal expenditure.

Preliminary findings suggest that the alleged offences took place between 2018 and 2024, with two of the suspects also believed to be company directors who acted in collusion.

MACC said the NGO’s deputy chairman is believed to have transferred around RM230 million into his own company accounts.

Luxury Assets and Bank Accounts Frozen

As part of the investigation, MACC has frozen 33 bank accounts containing approximately RM120 million.

Authorities have also seized a significant haul of assets, including 18 luxury vehicles such as Porsche and Mercedes-Benz models, along with Range Rovers and a Honda Civic Type R.

Image: SPRM Selangor

Properties worth an estimated RM11 million, alongside cash and luxury watches, were also confiscated during enforcement operations in the Klang Valley.

The scale of the seizures has fuelled public discussion online, with residents in areas such as Rawang reportedly circulating claims about a high-end home linked to the case — though authorities have not officially confirmed specific property locations beyond general valuations.

While the initial report did not mention where the cars were seized from, speculation has been rife on social media that it involved a mansion-like property in Rawang.

Image: SPRM Selangor

Clarification: Not Official Zakat Funds

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has since clarified that the case does not involve funds from any official zakat (tithe) institution.

Instead, he said the money consisted of public donations collected for charitable purposes, with some funds allegedly intended to be channelled to a state zakat body but never reaching it.

“These funds did not reach their intended recipients. Instead, they were misappropriated for personal gain, including the purchase of luxury assets,” he said.

NGO Responds, Members Suspended

The case has also drawn in Pertubuhan Ikram Malaysia (IKRAM), which confirmed that the individuals allegedly involved were its members.

The organisation has since suspended three members, including the deputy chairman under investigation, and said it is fully cooperating with authorities.

IKRAM president Badlishah Sham Baharin said the organisation views the matter seriously and stressed that it involves individuals, not the institution itself.

“As an administrative measure, the individuals involved have been relieved of all positions and responsibilities,” he said, adding that firm action will be taken if they are found guilty.

The organisation, established in 2009, is known for its work in dakwah (Islamic outreach), tarbiah (Islamic education), and welfare programmes.

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