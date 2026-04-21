The Prince In The Spotlight: Who Is Tunku Nadzaruddin?

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In the world of Negeri Sembilan royalty, few systems are as unique or as closely watched as this one.

And right now, one name is gaining attention: Tunku Nadzaruddin.

This was after the Undang Luak Sungei Ujong recently announced they wanted to remove the current Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir and install Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar as the new state ruler.

Tunku Nadzaruddin isn’t a random figure being pulled into the spotlight.

He comes from Negeri Sembilan’s intricate royal lineage, one shaped by adat (customary law), where ancestry matters, but doesn’t guarantee anything.

In this system, being royal is just the starting point.

To become Yang di-Pertuan Besar, you must also be chosen.

Unlike most monarchies, Negeri Sembilan’s ruler isn’t automatically the eldest son or the next in line.

Instead, four powerful chiefs, the Undang, decide.

One of them, the Undang of Sungai Ujong, has reportedly put forward Tunku Nazaruddin as a preferred candidate for the throne.

Tunku Nazaruddin’s emergence suggests a few things: he is seen as eligible under adat and he belongs to a recognised royal lineage.

And importantly, he has at least some backing within the Undang circle. But here’s the catch, this isn’t a one-person decision.

For Tunku Nadzaruddin to become Yang di-Pertuan Besar, he would need the agreement of all, or at least the majority, of the four Undang. That means negotiation. Alignment. Consensus.

Who is Tunku Nadzaruddin?

He is one of the sons of Tuanku Ja’afar, who served as the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan from 1967 to 2008, making Tunku Nazaruddin part of a prominent royal household with longstanding influence in the state.

Being the youngest son, his eldest brother is Tunku Naquiyuddin, who previously served as Regent of Negeri Sembilan.

He is married to Tunku Mimi Wahida Abdullah Wahman and they have three children; Tunku Muhammad Hazim Shah Raden, Tunku Muhammad Mish’al Raden, and aspiring singer Tunku Ines.

Tunku Mimi Wahida was formerly a newsreader at a private television station.

Tunku Nadzaruddin is the chairman of property developer Oval Gallery.

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