Negeri Sembilan Chieftains Say Menteri Besar Not Fit To Run The State

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The four Undang Luak (district chiefs) of Negeri Sembilan have denied a recent media statement made by the state’s chief minister, Datuk Aminuddin Harun. Not only that, they also questioned his ability to lead the state and said he “deserved to be removed”.

According to a written statement that has widely been circulated on social media since yesterday (20 April), the four chiefs strongly denied Aminuddin’s statement during a special meeting on Friday (17 April) regarding the advice of the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang Negeri Sembilan to dismiss Datuk Mubarak Dohak, the Undang Luak of Sungei Ujong, from his hereditary title.

“We are also confident in the belief that the Menteri Besar’s statement is not relevant and is a lie. The members of Dewan Keadilan dan Undang Negeri Sembilan present at the special meeting never reached any decision collectively or unanimously,” the statement said.

They emphasised that according to Article 16 of the Negeri Sembilan Constitution 1959, the Yang Di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, as the chairman of the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang, does not have unilateral power to make any decision or issue any advice on behalf of the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang.

The four chiefs also stressed that they never agreed to the dismissal of Mubarak as the holder of the Yang Teramat Mulia Dato’ Klana Petra heritage, which was allegedly made according to the customs of Luak Sungei Ujong in accordance with Clause 14(3) of the Negeri State Constitution 1959.

Further in the statement, the four chiefs said that Aminuddin is not fit to lead the administration of the Negeri Sembilan government and must be removed.

The Sungei Ujong district chief tried to depose the Yang Di-Pertuan Besar

Mubarak, the Undang Luak of Sungei Ujong, made headlines after he read a declaration to depose the Yang Di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan.

However, his proclamation was considered invalid after the Yang Mulia Telaga Undang, Sharifah Norzaidah Syed Nordin Al-Qadri, said Mubarak was already dismissed as the holder of the hereditary title Datuk Klana Petra since 13 May 2025, adding that a sitting of the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang on 17 April 2026 had advised that his dismissal be accepted.

Aminuddin also commented on this, saying Mubarak’s action in signing and reading the proclamation to depose Tuanku Muhriz was unacceptable and not recognised by the government.

Mubarak allegedly lost his hereditary title after he allegedly broke more than 30 adat (customs) and syariah rules, including giving false information to a religious district officer in 2018 to change his wedding date.

READ MORE: Can Negeri Sembilan’s Ruler Actually Be ‘Fired’?

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