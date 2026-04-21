Heat Wave Season But Storm Paralyses Klang Valley By Evening Rush Hour

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Malaysia’s hot spell was expected to carry on until June, but the heavy rains yesterday evening gave us too much water.

The heavy rain yesterday triggered flash floods in several parts of Klang Valley, especially near the Sungai Buloh exit along the new Klang Valley Expressway.

The rain also caused trees to fall, bringing traffic in both directions to a standstill after work hours.

Some affected areas include the Federal Highway near the I-City area from Bukit Raja towards Shah Alam, Megah Mas SS25, and Segambut.

The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has criticised the Selangor government for failing to take the necessary steps to manage the state’s flooding issue.

He shared that he had asked the state government to consult with foreign experts, especially the Netherlands, to get the best solutions to manage the flooding issue in Selangor.

He lamented that they had not heeded his advice, explaining that his advice fell on deaf ears (mencurah air ke daun keladi).

I was made to understand there was allocation from the state budget to overcome the flooding problem every year, but no effective results can be seen to date. Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah

Sultan Sharafuddin once again urges the state government to focus on overcoming the flood problem, including coming up with short, medium, and long-term plans and actions to be implemented immediately.

Additionally, he called for the Klang River to be cleaned up so the public can enjoy a clean source of water for drinking and daily use.

He also stressed that the Selangor government keep an eye on factories that do not manage waste responsibly and contribute to the river pollution problem.

#BanjirKilat : Kedua-dua arah laluan Sungai Buloh ke Damansara Damai dilaporkan dinaiki air dan menyebabkan beberapa kenderaan terkandas.#AstroAudioNews #Banjir pic.twitter.com/VFrbl4MrrG — Astro Audio News (@AstroAudioNews) April 20, 2026

Air sungai deras semasa hujan lebat petang tadi berhampiran KTM Sg Buloh.



Kredit: smaskyusuf pic.twitter.com/add7yRTSvH — 🇲🇾Bencana2026🇲🇾 (@bencanamalaysia) April 20, 2026

On Threads, many shared images and videos of water flooding the streets and strong river currents.

Threads user @thesubi_ shared that she initially thought of going home early, but was stuck at Section 51, Petaling Jaya, because the basement car park was inundated with water and the flood gates were up.

Road users were forced to find alternative routes home, if they could. Some motorists had no choice but to ride through the rising water levels.

Flooding in Cameron Highlands

According to Malay Mail, the heavy rain in the afternoon triggered flash floods in the Habu Heights area of Cameron Highlands on the same day.

Cameron Highlands police chief Superintendent Azri Ramli said the downpour at 2pm triggered a swift flow of muddy water onto the Ringlet main road from a hilly terrain.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, but some vehicles were moved by strong currents.

Continuous heavy rain lasting over two hours triggered flash floods in the Habu Heights area of Cameron Highlands yesterday afternoon.



Cameron Highlands police chief Superintendent Azri Ramli said the incident followed a heavy downpour that began at 2pm in the hilly terrain,… pic.twitter.com/LMHkf8og7g — Malay Mail (@malaymail) April 21, 2026

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