Can Negeri Sembilan’s Ruler Actually Be ‘Fired’?

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A Negeri Sembilan district chief tried to “fire” the state’s head honcho or Yang Di-Pertuan Besar recently, and it sparked conversations online as many don’t quite understand what the deal is when it comes to the state’s unique system of rulers.

But first, let’s get into the state’s ruler hierarchy to understand the situation a little better.

Negeri Sembilan, one of Malaysia’s 14 states, does not have a Sultan per se like the other states, but it does have someone of a similar position called the Yang Di-Pertuan Besar or Yamtuan Besar.

The state is also unique in choosing its ruler through an election, rather than hereditary means.

The current Yang Di-Pertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan is Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Under the Yang Di-Pertuan Besar, there are four ruling chiefs of the state’s main districts called Undang Luak. They act as territorial rulers, often referred to as “co-heads of state”, alongside the Yamtuan Besar.

The four districts (Luak) are:

Undang Luak Sungei Ujong, based in Seremban Undang Luak Jelebu, based in Jelebu Undang Luak Johol, based in Johol Undang Luak Rembau, based in Rembau

The primary, most significant power of the four Undang is their responsibility to elect the next Yang di-Pertuan Besar from among the four ruling princes of Negeri Sembilan.

Their authority is rooted in the Adat Perpatih, a matrilineal custom practiced in Negeri Sembilan.

Undang Luak Sungei Ujong attempted to depose the Yamtuan Besar

The recent action of former Undang Luak Sungei Ujong, Datuk Mubarak Dohak, in signing and reading a proclamation to depose the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan at the Balai Undang Luak Sungei Ujong is invalid, Berita Harian reported.

The Yang Mulia Telaga Undang, Sharifah Norzaidah Syed Nordin Al-Qadri, said this is because Mubarak no longer holds any authority under adat (customary law) or the constitution.

Sharifah is associated with Telaga Undang, which functions as a meeting place for key figures as well as influential persons in Negeri Sembilan’s ruling system to discuss customs and religious matters.

“The Ibu Soko Klana Hulu and Anak Waris Klana Hulu have also never given him the mandate to do so.

“Mubarak’s actions constitute treason against Tuanku Muhriz and appropriate legal action should be taken,” Sharifah said in a media statement.

She added that Mubarak had already been dismissed as the holder of the hereditary title Datuk Klana Petra since 13 May 2025, and a sitting of the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU) on 17 April 2026 had advised that his dismissal be accepted.

Berita Harian also reported that Negeri Sembilan Chief Minister Datuk Seri Amirudin Harun saying Mubarak’s action in signing and reading the proclamation to depose Tuanku Muhriz is unacceptable, and not recognised by the state government.

Amirudin said this is because Mubarak no longer holds any authority or function as the Undang Luak Sungei Ujong, and the act is also not in line with Articles 10 to 12 of the Laws of the Constitution of Negeri Sembilan 1959 (UUTKNS).

The media also reported that Mubarak was stripped of his position as the 10th holder of the hereditary title Datuk Klana Petra Undang Luak Sungei Ujong after allegedly violating Islamic law (hukum syarak) and customs.

This decision was made based on an official announcement by the Tua Lembaga Waris di-Darat, Datuk Andulika Mandalika Zainol Ariffin Ibrahim, after obtaining the consent and approval of the Ibu Soko Klana Hulu and Anak Waris Klana Hulu.

According to an official statement issued at the end of last month, the decision was made following a meeting held at Telaga Undang Sungei Ujong on 1 April 2025.

The statement also explained that all related offences have been reported to the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for further action by the authorities.

Why did Mubarak try to depose the Yang Di-Pertuan Besar?

While there isn’t a clear reason as to why Mubarak wanted to depose Tuanku Muhriz, some sources online did explain why Mubarak was stripped of his title and powers earlier. This could be a potential motive but we cannot confirm it.

Mubarak allegedly violated a number of customs and syariah laws, which led to him losing his hereditary post of Datuk Klana Petra in May 2025.

One post on Facebook claimed that he broke up to 33 rules, including feeding false information to a religious district officer in 2018 to change his wedding date.

The list of his alleged crimes is pretty long, and it even included minor offences such as frequently being absent from official state meetings without good reasons.

Negeri Sembilan’s ruling system is definitely unique and interesting, and many of its laws are taken very seriously to uphold the state’s customs and traditions.

To know more about Adat Perpatih, click HERE.

So can the Yamtuan Besar of N9 be fired?

In a manner of speaking, yes. The four Undang Luak has the authority to elect and dismiss a Yamtuan Besar. Because of that, his legitimacy comes from them.

So can he be removed? Technically, yes, but it’s extremely rare and not a casual process.

There’s no simple “vote him out tomorrow” mechanism as it would require a serious breakdown (loss of legitimacy, breach of custom, etc.) and consensus among the Undang.

In other words, it’s less like firing a CEO and more like a council withdrawing recognition from a ruler, which is a huge deal culturally and politically.

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