What’s With All The Australian Flags In KL And Putrajaya?

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Social media was abuzz on Thursday (16 April) with Malaysians posting pictures of the Australian flag popping up everywhere in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Many were wondering what was happening, and it turns out that the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, was here for a two-day official visit from 14 to 16 April.

Albanese and his delegation were given an official welcome by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, including a guard of honour inspection by the 1st Battalion of the Royal Malay Guard (1RAMD).

The two country leaders held meetings and exchanged Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral ties between Malaysia and Australia.

Here are the highlights of Australian Prime Minister Albanese’s visit:

Four-point meeting to discuss key strategic areas

Image: Anwar Ibrahim Facebook

Following the official ceremony, Anwar and Albanese held a bilateral meeting covering key strategic areas.

The meeting was aimed at strengthening longstanding ties between Malaysia and Australia under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in energy cooperation, grounded in mutual trust and a commitment to open, rules-based trade.

“Both sides expressed concern over the Middle East conflict and its impact on energy supply chains. We reaffirmed our commitment to stable, transparent energy trade, while enhancing cooperation to strengthen supply resilience, support energy transition, and ensure shared security and prosperity,” said Anwar in a Facebook post.

A focus on the oil crisis and development of the halal industry

The same bilateral meeting focused on expanding cooperation across a range of areas, especially on the global energy crisis as well as the impact of the conflict in West Asia on energy market stability and international supply chains.

“We also discussed food security and the development of the halal industry, which is increasingly important within the global trade ecosystem,” Anwar said.

Strengthening cooperation in energy, trade, and agriculture

Image: Anwar Ibrahim Facebook

During a joint press conference, Anwar assured that Malaysia will remain a reliable partner to Australia, committed to strengthening cooperation in key areas such as energy, trade, and agriculture.

Their discussions further advanced collaboration in trade, investment, and agriculture, with energy, particularly fuel and liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a key focus.

Anwar also welcomed Australia’s call for an end to hostilities in Gaza and its support for humanitarian efforts.

According to Bernama, Australia is a significant economic partner to Malaysia, ranking as Malaysia’s 12th largest trading partner in 2025, with total bilateral trade valued at RM78.63 million.

Albanese was accorded a red-carpet ceremonial send-off and a guard of honour by the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment, under the command of Capt Muhammad Nafis Norshid.

The aircraft carrying Albanese and his delegation departed for Australia from the Royal Malaysian Air Force Base at 8.30pm.

Also present to see him off was Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Arthur Joseph Kurup.

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