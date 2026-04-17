PPUM Addresses Claims Of Cancer-Causing Radiation Leak From PET-CT Machine

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Staff at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) have claimed that its Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CT) imaging facility is linked to harmful radiation exposure.

In a letter addressed to Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil, a staff member claimed that three radiology staff members developed stage 4 cancer ever since the PET-CT machine was installed in the hospital. The same staff member also claimed that they are also diagnosed with recurrent Hodgkin Lymphoma. They believe there’s a possible radiation leak from the machine, which caused some of them to suffer from chronic illnesses, including cancer and severe thyroid conditions.

Screenshot from Threads

On 16 March, the Universiti Malaya Students’ Union (KMUM) raised the issue on social media, following the circulation of documents regarding alleged radiation risks at the PET-CT imaging facility.

It’s understood that the University of Malaya Association of New Youth (Umany) held a press conference today (17 April) to address these allegations.

In Umany’s official statement, they called for accountability to protect medical professionals and patients. They urged the relevant authorities to carry out an audit to ensure everyone’s safety.

The hospital responds

PPUM denied allegations of a radiation leak from the PET-CT machine and emphasised that scanning operations are conducted under strict safety standards.

PPUM reiterated that the safety, health, and well-being of every employee and the public are a priority, and that radiation levels are in accordance with the set standards.

PPUM said all radiation workers are required to wear personal dosimeters. A dosimeter is a portable device used to measure and record exposure to radiation, such as X-rays or gamma rays.

Based on official records, the medical centre shared that staff radiation exposure is significantly lower than and below the gazetted dose limits.

UM added that PPUM operates in full compliance with standard operating procedures for the radiation protection programme, the Atomic Energy Licensing Act 1984 (Act 304), the Atomic Energy Licensing Regulations (Basic Radiation Safety Protection) 2010, and the Atomic Energy Licensing Regulations (Radioactive Waste Management) 2011.

Radioactive waste is handled with the utmost care. Each step is closely monitored and carried out only with the explicit approval of the relevant authorities.

UM further added that inspections by the Health Ministry’s Medical Radiation Control Division (BKRP) in October 2025 found no violations.

PPUM remains fully prepared for inspections by the authorities to ensure continuous compliance with all safety regulations and standards.

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