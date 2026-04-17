Police Bust Attempt At Introducing Fentanyl Vapes In Malaysia

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The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) recently foiled an attempt to introduce fentanyl, a deadly synthetic drug also known as the “zombie drug”, into Malaysia.

Coordinated raids by police in the Klang Valley detected the illegal substance concealed in vape cartridges.

According to New Straits Times, the 400 vape cartridges were found among half a tonne of drugs worth RM31.5 million seized by police, after they crippled a syndicate believed to be supplied by a drug ring operating within the capital city.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the fentanyl discovery has raised concerns that traffickers may be testing the local market for demand.

He said the cartridges were seized alongside large quantities of other synthetic drugs, including more than 600kg of methamphetamine and over 6kg of Erimin 5.

“In total, the drugs seized are estimated to be worth RM31.57 million and could have affected up to 3.12 million users,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters on Thursday (16 April).

Hussein said fentanyl can fetch as much as RM200,000 per kg, making it a lucrative but dangerous substance for traffickers.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Department is working with Thai counterparts to choke fentanyl supply

The Bukit Aman NCID will be working closely with their counterparts in Thailand to dismantle a cross-border syndicate believed to be the culprits bringing fentanyl-laced vape cartridges into Malaysia.

Hussein said the collaboration is vital in crippling the syndicate, which is believed to have links to drug networks in the Golden Triangle.

“This is not something we can tackle in isolation. Cross-border cooperation is key, especially when dealing with syndicates that operate across multiple jurisdictions,” he said.

Hussein said close intelligence-sharing between enforcement bodies in both countries is crucial to advancing investigations.

“Prompt exchange of information helps us map the syndicate’s structure, monitor their movements, and disrupt their operations more efficiently. It also ensures that actions taken on one side of the border are matched by coordinated efforts on the other,” he said.

He added that investigators are working to determine how the cartridges were smuggled and whether Malaysia is being used as a testing ground before broader distribution.

Domestically, Hussein said Bukit Aman will enhance collaboration with the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry as well as the Communications Ministry to tackle the online sale of drug-laced vape products.

He noted that enforcement will focus on preventing syndicates from exploiting social media and e-commerce platforms to market and distribute such items.

“We are adopting a more coordinated, multi-agency approach to address this issue, especially in the digital space. Online platforms must not be allowed to serve as marketplaces for illicit substances disguised as vape products,” he said.

Hussein added that cooperation with the relevant ministries would include monitoring, enforcement, and potential regulatory steps to prevent abuse of digital platforms.

“This is about closing existing gaps. We want to ensure syndicates are not able to find alternative channels to sustain their activities,” he added.

What is fentanyl and why is it dangerous?

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA),Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid, similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent, used medically to treat severe pain. It is highly dangerous because extremely small doses (even as little as two milligrams) can be lethal, making it the primary driver of fatal drug overdoses in the United States.

Illicit fentanyl comes in many forms including pills, powder, or even in nasal sprays. They’re impossible to identify by sight, taste, or even smell. Image: Maricopa Country Attorney’s Office

In the US, fentanyl is a Schedule II prescription drug used for managing extreme pain, often in cancer patients, via patches, lozenges, or injections.

Illicitly manufactured fentanyl (IMF) is produced in clandestine labs and distributed as powders, nasal sprays, and, increasingly, as counterfeit pills disguised as legitimate prescription meds like OxyContin or Xanax.

Because illicit fentanyl is cheap, dealers mix it with other drugs (heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine) to boost potency at a lower cost. Users often consume it unknowingly, or unknowingly consume a lethal dose.

When people take fentanyl, they typically experience a rapid, intense and short-lived high often described as a “rush”.

The immediate effects include:

Euphoria : A sudden, intense sense of extreme happiness and well-being.

: A sudden, intense sense of extreme happiness and well-being. Relaxation and Sedation: Intense relaxation, drowsiness, and a state of being “on the nod” (switching between consciousness and semi-consciousness).

Intense relaxation, drowsiness, and a state of being “on the nod” (switching between consciousness and semi-consciousness). Pain Relief: Significant, rapid reduction in physical pain.

Significant, rapid reduction in physical pain. Dizziness and Confusion: Lightheadedness, disorientation, and difficulty concentrating.

Meanwhile, the physical cognitive and physical sensations include:

“Nodding Out”: Intense sedation causing users to pass in and out of consciousness.

Intense sedation causing users to pass in and out of consciousness. Warmth/Itching: Many experience a warm sensation on the skin, often accompanied by itching.

Many experience a warm sensation on the skin, often accompanied by itching. Slowed Breathing: Fentanyl acts on brain regions that control breathing, leading to slow or shallow respiration.

Fentanyl acts on brain regions that control breathing, leading to slow or shallow respiration. Nausea and Constipation: Commonly causes stomach discomfort, nausea, and vomiting.

Commonly causes stomach discomfort, nausea, and vomiting. “Pinpoint” Pupils: A distinct constriction of the pupils.

The overdose effects of fentanyl include stupor, cold and clammy skin, cyanosis (blue discolouration of the skin), respiratory failure leading to death, and going into a coma.

Numerous videos and documentaries of the fentanyl crisis in America have been widely shared on social media and streaming platforms, urgently warning the dangers of the highly addictive drug and how it can destroy entire communities.

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