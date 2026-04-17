Girl Falls Into Hole In Ara Damansara, Public Raises Safety Concerns In Neighbourhood

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A teenage girl reportedly fell into a hole on a pedestrian walkway at Ara Damansara.

Threads user @amirhasri864 shared several pictures showing the victim standing in the hole while passersby tried to get her out.

@amirhasri864 wrote that the girl was fortunate because the heavy rain hadn’t started and urged the Petaling Jaya municipal council (MBPJ) to look into the matter because it’s a safety risk to the public.

Screenshot from Threads

The incident sent shockwaves on social media. A Threads user highlighted the electric cables inside the hole, showing just how the girl narrowly avoided an even greater danger.

Meanwhile, another person who claimed to frequent the area said there are many holes in the area despite the upkeep. It seemed like wear and tear was inevitable, and the incident could have happened to anyone.

Although unrelated, the incident also reminded many people about the sinkhole case at Jalan Masjid India on 23 August 2024, where a woman fell through the ground and was never seen again. The victim, Vijayalakshmi Gali, was declared legally dead on 1 September 2024.

READ MORE: KL Sinkhole Tragedy: Five Days and Counting In Desperate Search For Vijayaletchumy

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