Inspector Who Ran Over Traffic Cop Claims He Doesn’t Remember It Due To “Black Magic”

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A 40-year-old police inspector claimed memory loss due to “black magic” when he was charged today with the attempted murder of a traffic policeman and seven counts of reckless driving.

According to Berita Harian, no plea was recorded from Muhammad Kamal Raj Shanmugam Abdullah — who is said to have schizophrenia — during proceedings at the Sessions and Magistrate’s Courts, after he allegedly drove his car into an officer on 10 April.

“I am sick from black magic, I don’t remember,” he reportedly said in court while appearing visibly shaken.

Given his mental health background, the court has directed that he undergo a psychiatric assessment to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.

Earlier, it was reported that Muhammad Kamal ran over 27-year-old Constable Roslan Salleh from the back with a Perodua Axia while the officer was managing traffic at a yellow box on Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra heading towards the Police Training Centre (PULAPOL).

The victim sustained injuries on his right palm, the back of his head, and his ribs. He was later transported to Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) for treatment.

After the incident, Muhammad Kamal continued driving and did not stop to provide assistance to the victim.

The accused was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and may also include a fine. If the act causes injury, the punishment can be imprisonment of up to 20 years, upon conviction.

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