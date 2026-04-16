Bizarre Terengganu Contest Offers RM2,500 Prize Money If You Sleep In A Grave All Night?

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People have made up all sorts of strange contests to challenge themselves and receive a big reward at the end if they win.

Some are pretty harmless, like the cinammon challenge, and some can be dangerous (we won’t mention which ones because there have been recorded tragedies).

Recently, a spooky contest that surfaced on Threads is offering cash prizes for those who have the mental and physical endurance, as well as the strongest spiritual constitution to get through it.

Sleep in a grave for seven hours, last person awake wins RM2,500

A Threads user posted an open invitation to any who dares to “Sleep in a grave the longest”, and is offering a RM2,500 grand prize, with a RM1,000 prize for the runner up and RM500 for the third place winner. Admission is free of charge.

The location? Jalan Pusara Cemetery, Kuala Terengganu.

Participants will have to sleep in a grave from 12 midnight to 7am, and the last one to emerge from the grave will win the grand prize.

The event sparked mixed reactions from netizens

It’s no surprise that the contest drew mixed reactions from the public. A grave-sleeping contest doesn’t happen very often, if never, after all.

A few Threads users in the comments section expressed their confusion at the need to make up such a contest, while others shared humorous comments.

“Why would you do weird things like this? Just the other day there was a snake-catching contest. Now there’s a grave-sleeping contest,” one individual commented.

“How many sleeping pills do I need to swallow to be the champion?” another Threads user joked.

While the contest details look very legit, we’d advise approaching it with caution.

The organiser is merely listed as “Kuala Terengganu gravediggers gang” and the phone number listed is “not in service” (yes, we tried calling).

So right now, it looks like someone’s idea of a troll post.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.