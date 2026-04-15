No Difference In Traffic As Public Sector Starts WFH

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The Work From Home (WFH) policy for the public sector has taken effect today (15 April) as part of efforts to reduce national fuel consumption and manage soaring subsidy costs amid the global oil crisis.

With this policy, many were expecting calmer traffic during rush hour this morning.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case after several Malaysians shared real-life conditions of traffic this morning on social media.

Pictures of major roads and highways in the Klang Valley showed low-speed traffic and bumper-to-bumper crawls, indicating that the WFH initiative for civil servants has made minimal impact to road congestion at peak hours.

One X (formerly Twitter) user pointed out that Putrajaya, the seat of the federal government, was business as usual.

“Morning traffic was as per usual. Maybe there aren’t many who live more than 8 kilometers away from their office. Those who live in government quarters or flats in Putrajaya must be less than 8 kilometers away,” the X user said.

“Add to that, children who need to go to school. It’s better to just go to the office rather than go in and out so often. I feel like there’s not much savings made this way. Just hope the war ends soon,” he added.

Putrajaya macam business as usual. Pagi trafik macam biasa. Agaknya tak ramai yang rumah lebih 8km dari office. Yang duduk kuarters atau PPAM dalam Putrajaya mesti la kurang 8km. Campur pulak anak-anak kena pergi sekolah. Lebih baik masuk office daripada keluar masuk keluar masuk… https://t.co/Yu19bJjfM2 — Syahir (@syahir) April 15, 2026

Malaysian Highway Authority reports Klang Valley traffic as “usual”

According to Bernama, a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesperson said traffic began to slow down from as early as 7am due to an increase in vehicle numbers, but the situation remained under control and showed no significant change from a normal day.

He reported that, as of 9.20am, several major roads experienced slow-moving traffic, including stretches of the North-South Expressway (NSE) such as Sungai Buloh to Bukit Lanjan, Putra Mahkota to Kajang, and from the Sungai Besi toll to the city center.

Slow traffic was also observed at other major arteries including:

New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE)

Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS)

North-South Expressway Central Link (Elite)

Grand Saga Highway (E7)

Sungai Besi Expressway (E9)

New Pantai Expressway (NPE)

Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP)

Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH)

Kemuning-Shah Alam Expressway (LKSA)

Maju Expressway (MEX)

Kajang-Seremban Expressway (LEKAS)

Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Highway (DASH)

Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway (DUKE)

Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE)

The government’s WFH policy is estimated to involve more than 200,000 public servants.

Only government workers who live more than 8 kilometers away from their office are eligible to work from home.

The policy also does not apply to counter staff, whose jobs require them to man their stations to provide government services.

According to The Star, counter services such as the ones at Urban Transformation Centres (UTC), are running smoothly since the WFH policy took effect today.

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