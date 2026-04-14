Malaysians Are Always Mesra, Even In Cemeteries, Cars & Moving Buses

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Public displays of affection are normal. A quick hug, maybe holding hands. Sweet, wholesome, no problem.

But every now and then, someone takes things several steps further, and suddenly the whole country is watching.

From cemeteries to highways, here are five times Malaysians turned “private moments” into very public spectacles.

1. Love Beyond The Grave at Batu Gantung Cemetery

In what might be the most unconventional date spot of the year, a couple in Penang decided a cemetery was the perfect place to get intimate.

Earlier in March, the pair were caught engaging in an indecent act among tombstones at Batu Gantung and because this is Malaysia in 2026, it was all caught on video and went viral.

Things escalated quickly as police tracked them down the same day. Both were arrested and charged, and later sentenced to one year in jail each.

To make things even more surreal, a bystander in the video appeared to recognise them, suggesting this wasn’t their first visit.

Some couples have a favourite café. Others apparently have a favourite graveyard.

READ MORE: [Watch] Couple Arrested After Viral Video Showing Indecent Act At Penang Cemetery, Both Confessed

2. When Your Bus Driver Is “Busy”

If you thought your commute was stressful, spare a thought for passengers on an express bus travelling from KL to Johor.

A viral video showed the driver operating the vehicle while a woman sat on his lap who, at one point, even appearing to help steer.

Yes. While the bus was moving.

Authorities quickly stepped in to investigate, because while this wasn’t technically a public indecency case, it was a public safety nightmare.

In an update no one asked for, police informed that the driver, who has since been terminated by the bus company, is only friends with the woman on his lap.

This was after rumours swirled that she was his girlfriend. Cops clarified that the driver is married. Yes, to someone else.

Guess friendship is alive and well. Road safety, on the other hand, took a backseat that day.

READ MORE: Express Bus Driver Sacked After Woman Caught Sitting on His Lap During Johor Trip

3. 2AM “Private Moment” In A Very Public Car

Two men learned the hard way that being inside a car does not automatically make things private.

They were arrested at 2am after police found them in a parked vehicle behaving suspiciously in a public area along Jalan Taman Intan Baiduri in Kuala Lumpur.

Let’s just say, it wasn’t just a late-night chat.

The case was investigated under sexual offence laws, proving once again that if your location is accessible to the public, it’s probably not the best place for whatever it is they were allegedly doing.

4. Couples Engage In Intimate Jaunts In Johor

It happened in Johor back in 2023, when a couple were caught in a rather compromising position inside a car after videos of their steamy rendezvous made its rounds on social media.

Police later arrested a 29-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman for violating decency in a public space.

Earlier that same year, another couple was reported to have been arrested by the Pasir Gudang police after a video of them engaging in activities deemed inappropriate to be done in public went viral.

The 22-year-old male suspect and his 17-year-old girlfriend were acting indecently in a red Perodua Axia at a parking lot in Taman Kota Masai.

5. Alvivi – An Explicit Romance?

Some of you might remember that Malaysia had its very own sex bloggers, Alvin Tan and Vivian Lee (collectively known as Alvivi), uploaded explicit videos of themselves online and quickly gained notoriety in the 2010s.

Was it romantic? Maybe, somewhere in their relationship, that was their idea of romance.

In any case, their lives took a turn for the worse when they created content that was insulting to Muslims. Specifically, they posted a buka puasa greeting with a picture of themselves eating bak kut teh — a Chinese pork dish that’s popular here in Malaysia — complete with a halal logo stamped at the bottom corner.

Image: Facebook

The act was seen as an intentional mockery of Islamic beliefs and principles. Soon enough, they were hauled to court and fought legal battles until they were granted a temporary release of their passports to film a documentary in Singapore back in 2014.

Whatever twisted romance they had ended in heartbreak for Vivian, after Alvin left for the United States where he applied for political asylum.

Meanwhile, Vivian returned to Malaysia and surrendered her passport, only to find out Alvin had left her behind. She officially ended their relationship in October 2014, publicly chastising him for being “selfish” and leaving her to face the legal music alone.

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