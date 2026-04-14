Escaped Sungai Buloh Detainee Still On The Loose, Cops Probe Possible SOP Breach

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The escape of a remand detainee from the Sungai Buloh Prison has initiated an investigation by police into possible breaches of standard operating procedures (SOP).

Authorities believe the detainee is still within the district, and a large-scale manhunt is underway according to New Straits Times.

The Pakistani national escaped during a transfer at Sungai Buloh Prison after attending proceedings at the Shah Alam Court on 9 April.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said a separate investigation paper has been opened under Sections 223 and 224 of the Penal Code to determine whether any negligence or non-compliance led to the incident.

He also confirmed statements have been taken from several individuals, including police officers, prison staff, and detainees who witnessed the incident.

“No arrests have been made so far, but officers involved have been reassigned to non-active duties pending the outcome of investigations,” he told reporters at the Selangor police headquarters recently.

Search efforts have been intensified

Police have stepped up their efforts in locating the escaped detainee, with extra manpower deployed from multiple units and agencies.

According to Shazeli, the search teams involve various units including the General Operations Force, Air Operations Force, and technical units.

However, he declined to reveal the total number of personnel involved.

Police have blocked the escapee’s communications

According to recent news reports, police have successfully blocked the suspect’s communications, making it difficult for him to obtain outside assistance.

Shazeli said the communication restriction is an important element in efforts to track down the suspect, who is believed to still be in the Sungai Buloh area.

“At this time, we believe that the suspect has not yet communicated with his associates. As a result of police action, we have successfully prevented that communication process from taking place,” Shazeli added.

Video of the escape has gone viral on social media

Closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, allegedly of the escape, has been widely circulated online, showing how the prisoner ran off during the transfer.

A man can be seen disembarking from a police truck with several other detainees, and then suddenly sprinting away from the group.

Two police officers attempted to chase him down until they all ran out of the CCTV’s view.

A few social media users pointed out in the comments that the detainee was not even handcuffed as he got off the truck.

The Prisons Department is verifying the authenticity and source of the viral CCTV footage while emphasising that security at correctional institutions remained a top priority, New Straits Times reported.

“Any weaknesses identified will be addressed, and appropriate action will be taken against any party found to be negligent or in breach of regulations,” the department said in a statement.

The escapee, Muhammad Hassan, is facing multiple charges, including under Section 377C and Section 392 of the Penal Code, Section 14(a) and Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act, and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act.

Section 377C of the Penal Code relates to sexual intercourse against the order of nature committed without consent or involving a person under the age of 18.

This is not the first time a Sungai Buloh Prison detainee has escaped from custody.

In 2024, an inmate receiving medical treatment at the Sungai Buloh hospital disappeared from his ward.

CCTV images circulating online showed the prisoner walking in the hospital corridor, leaving the premises unnoticed.

The 27-year-old inmate was apprehended five days later at the Kuantan Rapid Bus Terminal in Pahang.

READ MORE: Prison Break: Inmate Escapes While Being Treated At Sungai Buloh Hospital

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