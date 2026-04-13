Lorry Crashes Into Van Full Of Rescue Animals On The Way To Mid Valley Pet Expo

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Disaster struck when a mini van filled with cats and dogs from an animal shelter in Melaka was hit by a lorry somewhere along the North-South Expressway (NSE) while they were on their way to a pet expo.

Star Animal Shelter was transporting 20 cats and 5 dogs to the Oh My Pet Expo 2026 at Mid Valley Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur on 12 April, to help find new homes for them.

According to their posts on Instagram Stories, the volunteers driving the van had to stop in the emergency lane after experiencing some engine issues.

While they were parked, a lorry suddenly collided with the van from behind, sending one volunteer flying. All the cats and dogs, along with one volunteer, were still in the van when the incident occurred.

One dog went missing, but was later found

After the crash, several cats and one dog named 9.9 went missing. A search group from Alpha Team, a specialised stray dog rescue and management unit, was dispatched to help look for the missing animals. Eventually, 9.9 was found and returned to the volunteers.

Unfortunately, some of the animals did not survive the collision and the ones that lived are currently being treated for injuries. Two volunteers involved in the incident also sustained injuries.

Shikin, the owner of the shelter, has asked for donations from the public to assist with medical bills for the injured cats and dogs.

TRP has reached out to Star Animal Shelter to determine the exact cause of the lorry crashing into her shelter’s van, and the fate of the lorry driver.

On social media, many shared posts of the incident while showing their support and even sent donations to help cover the veterinary expenses.

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