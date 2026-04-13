Express Bus Driver Sacked After Woman Caught Sitting on His Lap During Johor Trip

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An express bus operator has moved swiftly to terminate a driver after a viral video surfaced showing him driving on a highway with a woman sitting on his lap.

The incident, which has sparked widespread condemnation on social media, involved a bus traveling from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) in Kuala Lumpur toward Larkin, Johor Bahru.

The Viral Footage – An Unconventional Date?

The controversy erupted after a passenger’s recording began circulating online. The footage clearly shows a woman perched on the driver’s lap while the vehicle is in motion. In the video, the woman is seen holding the steering wheel as the bus travels along the highway at significant speed.

Adding to the safety concerns, a separate video captured by a car’s dashcam allegedly showed the same bus performing a dangerous lane-cutting maneuver on the road.

On social media, many called for relevant authorities to monitor the activities and behaviour of bus drivers for the sake of public safety.

Bus Operator Immediately Terminates Driver

The bus company, Sri Maju Group, issued a statement on Monday (13 April) confirming that the driver’s employment had been terminated with immediate effect, as reported by New Straits Times.

The operator described the video as a “serious breach” of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and a violation of the professional code of conduct expected of its staff.

“The behavior shown in the video is deeply disappointing and completely unacceptable,” the firm stated, offering an unconditional apology to the passengers and the general public.

Authorities Step In After Reports Were Lodged

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has also launched an investigation into the matter. JPJ senior enforcement director Datuk Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan confirmed that both the driver and the company were identified shortly after the video was detected.

In addition to the internal sacking, the bus company has also filed official reports with the police and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to assist in further legal or regulatory action.

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