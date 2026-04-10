[Watch] You Can See Port Klang And The Strait Of Melaka From Merdeka 118

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Standing at a towering 679 meters, Merdeka 118 is the second tallest tower in the world next to the Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates, and the tallest tower in Southeast Asia.

If you’ve ever wondered about how far you can see from the higher floors of the tower, a series of clips that just went viral on social media showed exactly that.

An office worker in the building shared views from a high but unspecified floor of Merdeka 118 on a clear day at sunset.

Although she was recording from the tower in Kuala Lumpur, the Strait of Melaka is clearly visible, and even a glimpse of Pulau Ketam just off the coast of Port Klang. Just to give an idea of the distance, Merdeka 118 is just over 50km away from the Strait of Melaka.

Image: Threads | @amirahalam

Image: Threads | @amirahalam

Another clip showed three smoking towers in the distance, which other Threads users revealed to be smoke stacks from the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz power plant in Kapar.

Image: Threads | @amirahalam

Image: Threads | @amirahalam

At the time of writing, the post has garnered nearly 7,000 likes and 753 reposts as Malaysians are left in awe of the view distances from Merdeka 118.

Some even shared photos of the iconic tower from the opposite direction. Klang residents posted pictures of Merdeka 118 in the comments section, noting that they’ve always been able to see the building from there.

A Threads user humorously said: “Eh, I’ve been able to see you from Klang all this time and you’ve only noticed me now? But only under the condition that we both have good weather.”

Image: Threads | @dan.ketip.gambar

Merdeka 118 has an observation deck on the 115th and 116th floor, but it’s currently not open to the public yet. The deck, along with the 118 Mall, is expected to be open to the public in the second half of 2026.

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