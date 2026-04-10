Singapore Drama Series Criticised For Allegedly Portraying Malaysia As A Scam Hub

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Malaysia and Singapore have a sibling-like relationship. Sometimes we like each other, but we also think we’re better than the other. This time, though, they might have ”accused Malaysia” of something more serious: being a hub for scam syndicates!

Well, it’s more like implied in Mediacorp’s drama titled Highway to Somewhere, which aired its final episode on Tuesday, 7 April.

The 20-episode Chinese-language series follows a married couple played by Romeo Tan and Jeanette Aw, and four friends portrayed by Herman Keh, Seow Sin Nee, Bonnie Loo, and Jasmine Sim, who travel to Malaysia and get entangled in a scam syndicate.

Lee Yong Kwee, founding president of the Malaysia Ma-Zhong Tradition Culture Association, questioned the portrayal on Facebook. He claimed the drama could damage the country’s reputation and create a misunderstanding about Malaysia among international audiences.

Andrew Tan, president of the Malaysia Professional Skill Development Education Association, voiced similar sentiments and urged Singapore authorities to review the programme and consider halting the show’s airtime.

Mediacorp responds

A Mediacorp spokesperson said the subplot was intended to raise awareness of a universal threat rather than painting a specific destination in a bad light.

They added that the series was filmed in various locations, including Ipoh, Port Dickson, and Kukup, with care to showcase the country’s beauty, culture, and lesser-known attractions.

We would also like to highlight that the storyline ultimately affirms the rule of law, as the perpetrators are portrayed as foreign actors who are brought to justice by Malaysian authorities. Mediacorp

Mediacorp said it appreciated the public feedback and thanked viewers for their continued support.

Meanwhile, screenwriter Ang Eng Tee said the storyline was inspired by reports of scam syndicates targeting Singaporeans and Malaysians.

He hoped the drama served as a reminder that scams are becoming more rampant and everyone should be cautious, no matter which country they travel to.

He reiterated that they never intended to portray Malaysia as a scam centre.

Regarding calls to halt the airing of the show, Director Oh Liang Cai said he believes the relevant authorities will review the matter.

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