Second Chances, First-Class Dreams: If This Mum Can Do It, So Can You

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’re reaching middle age and think you’ve got no chance at a serious career anymore, it’s actually not too late to start one.

Before we get into that, let us tell you about Azlina Abdul Aziz, a 52 year old lawyer who made headlines recently.

She was a regular mother and housewife who didn’t even have an SPM certificate. You know, the one you obtain after completing your high school education.

Then in 2016, her world shattered after her son was accused of murder. This turning point in her life drove her to achieve something most people in her shoes wouldn’t even think about: become a lawyer.

She grew up poor, married young, and got divorced

For someone in Azlina’s situation, life may have looked bleak. She grew up in a poor Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) settlement, got married at a young age, did not finish her SPM education, became a housewife, and later got divorced.

She lived as a single mother for a few years until she got remarried to an Australian man. They then moved to live in Australia in 2003, before returning to Malaysia in 2010.

Later in 2016, her life as a mother turned into a nightmare when her son was arrested and charged with murder.

Her mother’s instinct lit up to save her son

In an interview with Harian Metro dated 4 April, Azlina said she first thought her son was involved in a drug case, and was even more shocked when police told her it was for murder. She also revealed that her son has learning difficulties, but was charged anyway among other suspects.

While the trial was ongoing, the distraught mother started reading legal materials to understand court procedures and prosecution strategies.

She read case files and attempted to grasp how the prosecution proves a case, and weekly trips to the prison her son was held in exposed her to the struggles of other families.

On social media, Azlina said she regularly attended court hearings ever since the troubles began in 2016, and gradually became familiar with court staff.

Her son, whom she said had difficulty understanding Bahasa Melayu, required a court interpreter who once questioned how he could be involved in such a case.

According to Azlina, the experience was a test that ultimately led her to fulfill her childhood ambition.

“My father wanted me to become a lawyer, even though we couldn’t afford school. In the end, it was worth the wait. Both my parents lived to see me achieve this dream,” she said.

At 43 years old, she started studying law formally while managing her son’s court case simultaneously.

Her son was finally acquitted in 2022, nearly six years after he was charged.

Today, she owns and runs her firm Azlina Abdul Aziz & Associates, which specialises in conveyancing and litigation.

Azlina’s story proves it’s never too late in life to get an education and launch a professional career

Not everyone gets the same opportunity to get a good education early in life. In fact, many struggle just to make ends meet that they don’t even have money or the time to study. It’s literally life or death for some.

But, just because you’ve gone over the age threshold of what’s considered a “student”, doesn’t mean there aren’t schools that won’t accept working adults who want to further their education to open more career pathways.

Even if you have no SPM certificate and have been working for a decade, that experience does not count for nothing. And, if you want to continue your education, there are institutions that accept matured adults.

Private universities

Open University Malaysia (OUM) offers Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning for Access (APEL.A), which allows individuals to use their work experience and informal learning to gain admission to higher education, skipping the need for SPM.

Wawasan Open University (WOU) also offers APEL.A pathways specifically to help working adults enter diploma or degree programs.

Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) accepts working adults via APEL.A for Bachelor’s Degrees (if aged 21 and above) and Master’s Degrees (if aged 30 and above).

Meanwhile, UNITAR International University has an APEL.A assessment centre that allows entry based on working experience.

Private vocational and technical colleges (no SPM needed)

Institutions that focus on practical skills in IT, design, and management which don’t require an SPM certificate to enrol are also available in Malaysia.

For example, Tech Terrain College (TTC) Offers government-recognized Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Diplomas such as in logistics management, and retail management without an SPM requirement.

Nova Academy offers vocational IT training that is designed for individuals aged 16–55, with no prior qualifications like SPM needed for entry.

TVET and Skills Training Centres

Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (SKM) certificates are industry-recognized and focus on practical technical skills, rather than academic performance.

Community colleges typically offer various vocational courses suited to working adults, while institutions like ViTrox Academy offers TVET apprenticeship programs that accept apprentices without SPM, allowing them to work and study simultaneously.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.