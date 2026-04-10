NGO Warns Reporting Strays To Authorities Is A Death Sentence To The Animals

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A non-governmental organisation, Street Animal Rescuers Association Bintulu (SARA), urged the public not to report stray dogs to the authorities. SARA explained that these animals are often killed by the authorities after a certain period of time instead of being sent off to a shelter.

SARA argued that stray animals deserve to live just as much as we do, and they share this earth with us. They reiterated that there’s no need to be mean-spirited by reporting stray animals in the area.

The association also reminded the public to leave stray dogs with an orange collar alone. These dogs will soon be undergoing the Trap, Neuter, and Release (TNR) programme organised by the association with the help of a volunteer feeder in the neighbourhood.

SARA is currently seeking adequate funds to carry out the TNR programme, citing that the process requires sufficient funding and support to work.

If you feel like supporting SARA’s cause, you can donate here.

The issue of mass culling of stray animals

Malay Mail reported that euthanasia, putting stray animals to sleep, is used as a last resort by local councils to manage the population of strays.

Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming said euthanasia is carried out on animals that are diseased, frail, cause a nuisance, or pose a danger to the public, like rabies.

He added that these guidelines were comprehensively developed with the cooperation of the Department of Veterinary Services, animal welfare NGOs, and representatives from local authorities, in line with the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

According to reports, local councils spend almost RM10 million annually to hire catchers and euthanise strays.

Nga acknowledged that the TNR method is one of the many methods used to manage the stray animal population, although it’s still not recognised as an international standard. If implemented, TNR would impose a significant demand for financial and human resources on each local authority.

In addition, the TNR method may not reduce the number of stray animals but increase the risk to public order, safety, and wellbeing. He cited the case of the TNR method capturing 5,308 dogs, which were released back into the public without anti-rabies booster vaccinations.

READ MORE: Pawsitive Change: Ancom Nylex Finds Way To Co-Exist With Office Stray Cats!

READ MORE: Local Council Slammed For “Do Not Feed Strays” Signboard

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