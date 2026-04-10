Consumer Alert: Counterfeit Suu Balm Ceramide Moisturisers Detected In Malaysia

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Suu Balm has issued a consumer safety alert following the detection of counterfeit versions of its best-selling Rapid Itch Relief Ceramide Moisturiser being sold in Malaysia through unauthorised sellers on online marketplace platforms.

The brand has received feedback from Malaysian consumers who unknowingly purchased these products and experienced increased skin sensitivity after use. Suu Balm is currently working closely with relevant authorities and e-commerce platforms to investigate and remove counterfeit listings.

Consumer Safety and Product Integrity

The counterfeit products have been identified across various online storefronts, often sold at significantly discounted prices. While some listings have been taken down, new unauthorised sellers continue to emerge.

Suu Balm emphasises that products purchased from unauthorised sources:

Are not guaranteed to be authentic.

May not meet safety and quality standards.

Could contain unknown or altered ingredients.

May pose health risks, especially for individuals with sensitive or eczema-prone skin.

Counterfeit versions of Suu Balm.



Counterfeit versions of Suu Balm.

Trusted for Sensitive Skin, but Only When It’s Authentic

Suu Balm is dermatologist-developed at the National Skin Centre, Singapore, and is widely used across the region for fast itch relief and skin barrier support.

Authentic products are manufactured under strict quality control standards and use premium ingredients, including skin-identical ceramides.

“Suu Balm is trusted by many consumers across Southeast Asia. Unfortunately, like many successful brands, we are seeing counterfeit products entering the market. These products are often sold at prices that are too good to be true, and consumers should be cautious by also checking the product reviews to ensure legitimacy. Authentic formulations use high-quality ingredients that are unlikely to be replicated in counterfeit versions,” said Jason Humphries, co-founder of Suu Balm.

“We strongly urge consumers in Malaysia to purchase only from authorised sellers to ensure product safety and effectiveness,” added John O’Shea, co-founder of Suu Balm.

Actions Taken in Malaysia

Suu Balm is actively addressing the issue through:

Regulatory engagement – Working with Malaysian authorities, including the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP/PDRM), Ministry of Health (MOH/KKM), and Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (MDTCL/KPDN).

– Working with Malaysian authorities, including the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP/PDRM), Ministry of Health (MOH/KKM), and Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (MDTCL/KPDN). Marketplace enforcement – Collaborating with platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop to remove counterfeit listings.

– Collaborating with platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop to remove counterfeit listings. Ongoing monitoring – Identifying and reporting new unauthorised sellers.

How Consumers Can Protect Themselves

Consumers in Malaysia are advised to purchase Suu Balm products only through:

Official website here

Official stores on Shopee Mall, LazMall, and TikTok Shop Mall.

Authorised retailers include: BIG Pharmacy, CARiNG Pharmacy, Watsons, Guardian, Health Lane Family Pharmacy, and Alpro Pharmacy.

Consumers who are unsure about a product’s authenticity can contact Suu Balm directly via:

Email: info-my@suubalm.com

Official social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok).

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